×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio Official for WWE SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 22, 2025
AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio Official for WWE SummerSlam

A new title bout has officially been added to WWE SummerSlam, and a previously announced championship match has now been given dramatic new stipulations ahead of the highly anticipated two-night event.

AJ Styles is set to finally challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam after weeks of delays due to Mysterio’s injury. The storyline has seen Styles relentlessly pursue the champion across backstage segments, demanding a title opportunity while Mysterio avoided confrontation. That chase came to a head on Monday’s episode of Raw, where General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed Mysterio was medically cleared and made the title match official for SummerSlam.

Also confirmed for the premium live event is a high-stakes Women’s Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. During an in-ring confrontation on Raw, Lynch laid down a career-altering stipulation: if Valkyria loses, she cannot challenge Lynch for the title again as long as Lynch remains champion. Valkyria agreed, but added her own condition , the match must be contested under no disqualification and no countout rules. Lynch reluctantly accepted, raising the stakes even higher.

Here is the updated lineup for the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam:

WWE SummerSlam – Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3

  • Undisputed WWE Championship: John Cena (c) vs. Cody Rhodes (Street Fight)

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

  • Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

  • WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

  • Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley (Triple Threat)

  • Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

  • Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria
    (No DQ, No Countout , Valkyria cannot challenge again while Lynch holds the title if she loses)

  • United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (Steel Cage Match)

  • Women’s Tag Team Championship: Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy