AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio Official for WWE SummerSlam

A new title bout has officially been added to WWE SummerSlam, and a previously announced championship match has now been given dramatic new stipulations ahead of the highly anticipated two-night event.

AJ Styles is set to finally challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam after weeks of delays due to Mysterio’s injury. The storyline has seen Styles relentlessly pursue the champion across backstage segments, demanding a title opportunity while Mysterio avoided confrontation. That chase came to a head on Monday’s episode of Raw, where General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed Mysterio was medically cleared and made the title match official for SummerSlam.

Also confirmed for the premium live event is a high-stakes Women’s Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. During an in-ring confrontation on Raw, Lynch laid down a career-altering stipulation: if Valkyria loses, she cannot challenge Lynch for the title again as long as Lynch remains champion. Valkyria agreed, but added her own condition , the match must be contested under no disqualification and no countout rules. Lynch reluctantly accepted, raising the stakes even higher.

Here is the updated lineup for the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam:

WWE SummerSlam – Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3