“He’s Getting Better”: Jacques Rougeau Shuts Down Hogan Death Rumors

Confusion surrounds the current health of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, as two of his longtime friends are offering completely different takes on his condition. While radio personality Bubba The Love Sponge paints a worrying picture, Jacques Rougeau is calling for calm, saying Hogan is recovering just fine.

During a recent broadcast, Bubba claimed Hogan had been quietly transported home in a hospital bed and is now being kept “comfortable.” He stopped short of calling it a hospice situation, but suggested that the hospital had done all it could. “They’ve gone as far as they can go at the hospital,” Bubba said. “Now they’re keeping him comfortable.” He also described secretive efforts to hide Hogan’s transfer, likening the measures to “Michael Jackson type stuff.”

Meanwhile, Jacques Rougeau took to Facebook to dismiss Bubba’s claims. He said he spoke to Hogan’s son, Nick, who told him everything is fine. “He’s recuperating slowly from a neck operation but it’s going well,” Rougeau wrote. “I just talked with his son Nick and he told me all is well, he’s getting better.”

Hogan has not been seen in public for several weeks, and with such conflicting information from those close to him, fans remain unsure about what is really going on.