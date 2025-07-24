WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan Dies at 71 After Reported Cardiac Arrest

Hulk Hogan has sadly passed away at the age of 71. Emergency services were dispatched to his home in Clearwater, Florida early Thursday morning following a reported cardiac arrest. Multiple police units and EMT vehicles were seen outside the residence, with Hogan being transported by stretcher into an ambulance.

Just weeks ago, Hogan’s wife Sky addressed rumors that the WWE legend was in a coma, insisting that his heart was "strong" and that he was on the mend following recent surgeries. Last month, reports surfaced suggesting Hogan was on his “deathbed,” but those close to him stated he was recovering from complications tied to a neck procedure.

Hulk Hogan, born Terry Bollea, was one of the most transformative and recognizable figures in the history of professional wrestling. Rising to stardom in the 1980s during WWE’s 'Rock ‘N Wrestling' boom, Hogan helped launch the company into the mainstream with his larger-than-life persona, signature “Hulkamania” catchphrases, and unforgettable showdowns against the likes of Andre the Giant and “Macho Man” Randy Savage. His electrifying charisma and trailblazing promo work made him a household name across the globe.

Hogan’s influence extended well beyond his early days as a hero. In 1996, he shocked the wrestling world by turning heel and forming the New World Order (nWo) in WCW, a move that helped usher in the famed “Monday Night Wars” era and reignited interest in professional wrestling during the late 1990s. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice , once individually in 2005 and again as a member of the nWo in 2020.

Throughout his career, Hogan faced numerous icons over the decades. His final in-ring appearance came in 2012 for TNA Wrestling, teaming with Sting and James Storm in a six-man tag team match.

Outside the ring, Hogan found success in Hollywood and reality television. He starred in Rocky III, Mr. Nanny, and the action-adventure TV series Thunder in Paradise. He also led his own reality show, Hogan Knows Best, which aired on VH1 and gave fans a look inside his personal life.

Most recently, Hogan was focused on a new chapter in amateur wrestling. He partnered with Eric Bischoff to launch Real American Freestyle, a wrestling league combining Olympic-style amateur wrestling with pro-style entertainment presentation. The promotion’s first event is scheduled for August 30, and Hogan was deeply involved in its development and branding.

Hogan's legacy is not without controversy. He faced significant backlash following the release of a secretly recorded video in which he made racist remarks. The fallout led to a legal battle with Gawker Media, whom he successfully sued in a highly publicized court case. In 2024, he made headlines again after appearing at the Republican National Convention to endorse Donald Trump, a move that divided fans and drew media attention.

Hulk Hogan is survived by his wife Sky Daily, daughter Brooke Hogan, and son Nick Hogan. His passing marks the end of an era for the wrestling world, but his influence on the industry and popular culture remains etched in history.

WWE has confirmed Hogan’s death, sending its condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away,” the company wrote. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

WNS would like to send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.





