Ridge Holland Debuts "The Steam Pig" Persona at NXT Live Event

Ridge Holland has officially hit the reset button on his NXT run with a bold new identity that caught fans by surprise at a recent WWE NXT live event in Tampa, Florida.

Appearing for the first time since May, Holland stepped through the curtain on July 19 with a completely revamped look and character, debuting under the new name “The Steam Pig.” Complete with fresh ring gear, a unique logo, and a headband to tie the new presentation together, Holland’s transformation marks a dramatic shift from his previous persona. He also picked up a win over Tate Wilder in what appears to be the first chapter of this rebrand.

This latest evolution could signal a turning point for the former NXT Tag Team Champion. Known for switching between heel and babyface roles during his time in NXT, Holland’s reintroduction with a new gimmick suggests the brand is testing fresh creative ground for the powerhouse from Yorkshire.

WWE often uses Florida’s NXT live events to try out new gimmicks before moving them to TV, and this could be no different. With “The Steam Pig” now in play, all eyes are on whether this new identity will carry over to the NXT broadcast in the near future.

