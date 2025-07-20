Jacy Jayne Wins TNA Knockouts Title At Slammiversary

Title-for-title, winner take all match: Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich vs. NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne W/Fatal Influence

Well, hello there, Ms. Mitchell. Super introduction for this match, makes sense given the stakes involved in it.

The bell rings, early lock-up leads to Jayne pulling the hair. Masha fights out but eats a Hurrincanrana from Jayne. Running elbow strike by Jayne. Masha isn’t impressed, as she hits a big lariat. She goes to dive out of the ring, but Falloon Henley saves Jacy. No problem, as Masha wipes both of them out on the floor. She tries to stretch Jayne around the ring post, but Jacy gets help from the FI and Masha eats the post instead. CANNONABLL from the apron by Jayne. She talks smack to Johnny Rodz who is at ring side for this match. Running back splash and kicks in the corner by Jayne. Henley chokes out Masha in the corner as Jacy has the ref. Another corner cannonball, the cover for a two count. Masha fights back with some slaps, but a Book End/Rock Bottom from Jayne cuts that off for a two count. Chin lock applied by Jayne, as Masha fights to her feet. She rams Jacy into the corner, but Jayne hangs on, so Masha sits back and drops Jayne to the mat.

Shots are traded as both women fight to their feet. Fans seem split, which is odd considering this IS a TNA event. Masha ducks Jacy and hits a hook kick and a corner charge. Another one, a boot follows, rolling Liger Kick! The cover, two count. Masha looking piledriver, but Jayne goes behind. Standing switch, and a running knee strike to Jayne. Air Raid Crash into the corner by Masha! She pulls Jacy from the corner, the pin, two count. Masha fights Jacy to the corner and puts her on the top rope. Masha tries a superplex, but Jayne slides out. Big kick by Jayne, Jacy goes back up top. Top rope Frankensteiner! Running knee strike from Jayne! The cover, two count. Henley slides in the NXT women’s title! The ref catches that, but Jasmyn Nyx slides the KO title in! Jacy hits Masha with the belt! The cover, Masha stays alive.

Jayne is beside herself, as she drags Masha to the corner and chokes her out. Her cannonball is avoided, Busaiku Knee from Masha! Both members of FT are on the apron, and FINALLY there is help for Masha, as Xia Brookside and Xia Li are here to even the odds! Jayne lines up Masha with a kick, but she moves, and she kicks the ref! The Snowplow by Masha, but there is no ref! Another one rushes down and counts the pin for a two. Masha looking for Requiem, but Jayne with the Jackknife pin. Rolling Encore is countered by Masha, but another Rolling Encore by Jayne connects and she has TWO Titles!

WINNER: Jacy Jayne (Double Champion)