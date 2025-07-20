×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Nikki Bella Defends Her Parenting After Fan Questions Time Spent With Son

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2025
Nikki Bella Defends Her Parenting After Fan Questions Time Spent With Son

Nikki Bella is setting the record straight about her role as a mother after receiving a comment questioning how often she sees her son, Matteo. The former WWE star took to Instagram to shut down the speculation and defend her parenting, making it clear that just because she keeps her child’s life private does not mean she is absent.

The comment came from a fan asking if her son ever sees her. Bella was quick to clap back with a firm reminder that such questions are rarely aimed at fathers, pointing out a double standard she is tired of facing.

“Wonder if you write that to Dads? And yes, he was with me 🙂 All week. Just because I don’t post him all the time doesn’t mean he isn’t with me. I try to keep as much as I can private for his sake. Thank you.”

Bella went on to provide more context, explaining that Matteo is with her most of the time when she is not traveling for work. She emphasized that her social media presence is not a reflection of her time spent with her son, and urged people to stop making assumptions based on what is or is not posted online.

“So for all to see, my son is with me a lot. Majority of the week when I’m home. Every Tuesday when I land, I drive straight to get him. And drop off on Sundays when I leave. Sometimes I am gone longer, and his dad and I have a great co-parent system. He understands how much he needs his mommy.

I just choose not to post him all the time to protect his privacy. I wish it could be protected more. I understand sharing certain moments every now and then, but not all the time. So please, no more comments like this. Maybe I shouldn’t have responded, but I was triggered because a small group of you think if your kid isn’t posted all the time, he isn’t with you.”

Since her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev last year, Nikki Bella has remained focused on co-parenting Matteo and creating a healthy, stable environment for him.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard.  Sign up here -  

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy