Joey Janela Shuts Down Megan Bayne Breakup Rumors in Bold Tweet

Joey Janela is putting the rumor mill on notice after speculation swirled online about a possible split between him and fellow pro wrestler Megan Bayne.

Taking to Twitter, Janela responded in signature "Bad Boy" fashion, firmly denying the breakup talk and poking fun at the chatter online.

“You wanna see FREAKS? Look at the comments on this one lmfao,” Janela wrote. “Sorry to the Haters but Wrestling superstar Joey Janella and @meganbayne are still deeply in love with each other! 😍😍😍”

Janela and Bayne have been a couple since 2024 and have not been shy about showing off their relationship publicly. The two frequently post affectionate, and at times over-the-top, content that highlights their playful dynamic inside and outside the wrestling world.

While some fans attempted to stir drama in the replies, Janela made it clear that their bond remains strong. For those hoping for relationship drama, Janela’s message was simple: there is none to be found here.

You wanna see FREAKS? Look at the comments on this one lmfao, Sorry to the Haters but Wrestling superstar Joey Janella and @meganbayne are still deeply in love with eachother! 😍😍😍 https://t.co/SFHsT2BxPs , “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) July 20, 2025

