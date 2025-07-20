Thekla Officially Signs with AEW After Controversial STARDOM Exit

AEW has made it official - Thekla is now All Elite.

After weeks of speculation, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan confirmed that Thekla has officially signed with the company following the completion of a 45-day probationary period. The clause was put in place due to the controversy surrounding her departure from STARDOM earlier this year.

Khan shared the announcement on Twitter (X), writing, “Due to her attack on President @tokada_mh4e + her termination for cause from @we_are_stardom, after her debut June 4 at Fyter Fest #AEWCollision, I placed Thekla on a 45 day probation period before validating her contract. Her probation ended today. @toxic_thekla is All Elite!”

Thekla’s exit from STARDOM drew significant attention after she was terminated for cause following a heated incident at the All-Star Grand Queendom event in April. After losing to Sayaka Kurara, Thekla rejected Kouzen’s invitation to join the faction, breaking a promise and attacking company president Taro Okada in the process.

Since arriving in AEW, Thekla has competed in eight matches, including an appearance in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet at All In: Texas, further cementing her status as a rising name in the women’s division.