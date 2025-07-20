×
More Tickets Released for TNA Slammiversary 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 20, 2025
TNA Wrestling has revealed that more tickets have been released for tonight’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event, giving fans a final opportunity to witness one of the most anticipated shows in the promotion’s recent history. The excitement surrounding this year’s Slammiversary has only intensified with the blockbuster announcement that AJ Styles will appear, marking his first involvement with TNA in over a decade.

TNA Slammiversary 2025 is set to take place this evening, July 20, at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

Here is the full match card for tonight’s event:

  • TNA World Championship
    Trick Williams (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

  • Winner Takes All Match
    Masha Slamovich (TNA Knockouts World Champion) vs. Jacy Jayne (NXT Women’s Champion)

  • TNA X-Division Championship
    Leon Slater (c) vs. Mustafa Ali

  • TNA World Tag Team Championship
    ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (c) vs. Subculture

  • TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship
    Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) (c) vs. The Hex

  • Singles Match
    Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young

  • Six-Man Tag Team Match
    Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona & AJ Styles

  • Ultimate X Match – Future Title Opportunity
    Jake Something vs. Alan Angels vs. Kevin Knight vs. Rich Swann vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Trey Miguel

  • Frankie Kazarian’s Open Challenge
    Kazarian has promised to make an impact but has not revealed his opponent

