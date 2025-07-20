More Tickets Released for TNA Slammiversary 2025

TNA Wrestling has revealed that more tickets have been released for tonight’s Slammiversary pay-per-view event, giving fans a final opportunity to witness one of the most anticipated shows in the promotion’s recent history. The excitement surrounding this year’s Slammiversary has only intensified with the blockbuster announcement that AJ Styles will appear, marking his first involvement with TNA in over a decade.
TNA Slammiversary 2025 is set to take place this evening, July 20, at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.
Here is the full match card for tonight’s event:
TNA World Championship
Trick Williams (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana
Winner Takes All Match
Masha Slamovich (TNA Knockouts World Champion) vs. Jacy Jayne (NXT Women’s Champion)
TNA X-Division Championship
Leon Slater (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
TNA World Tag Team Championship
ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) (c) vs. Subculture
TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship
Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) (c) vs. The Hex
Singles Match
Josh Alexander vs. Eric Young
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Nic Nemeth, Matt Cardona & AJ Styles
Ultimate X Match – Future Title Opportunity
Jake Something vs. Alan Angels vs. Kevin Knight vs. Rich Swann vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Trey Miguel
Frankie Kazarian’s Open Challenge
Kazarian has promised to make an impact but has not revealed his opponent
