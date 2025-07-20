TNA Slammiversary 2025 Lineup, Start Time and How to Watch the Event

TNA is building strong momentum, and that energy is expected to carry right into Slammiversary 2025. With a loaded match card and several high-stakes bouts, the stage is set for a night that could reshape the promotion’s landscape. From title clashes to surprise appearances, fans can look forward to an unforgettable event.

TNA World Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Mike Santana

Trick Williams is set to defend the TNA World Championship in a triple threat match against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. Williams has made it clear that “Trick-NA” is not going anywhere, but with Hendry’s charisma and Santana’s hunger for gold, this match could easily shift the power in TNA’s top division.

Winner-Take-All: Masha Slamovich vs. Jacy Jayne

TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich will collide with NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne in a rare cross-promotional winner-take-all bout. With both titles on the line, fans are in for a heated battle between two very different but equally dangerous competitors.

Ladder War – TNA World Tag Team Championship: The Nemeths (c) vs. The Hardys vs. The Rascalz vs. First Class

The TNA World Tag Team Titles will be suspended above the ring in a chaotic Ladder War featuring The Nemeths, The Hardys, The Rascalz, and First Class. With Jeff Hardy hinting at retirement if he and Matt do not walk away with the titles, the pressure has never been higher. Expect carnage, high-flying chaos, and unforgettable moments.

X-Division Championship: Moose (c) vs. Leon Slater

Moose has held a dominant grip over the X-Division, but Leon Slater is rising fast. With Slater’s flashy offense meeting Moose’s brute power, this title clash promises to deliver a high-octane fight with serious implications for the future of the division.

AJ Styles Returns to TNA

For the first time in over ten years, AJ Styles will appear at a TNA event, returning to the place that helped launch his legendary career. The buzz around his appearance is immense, with many wondering whether this will be a one-off or the beginning of a larger story.

Additional Matches:

Tessa Blanchard and Indi Hartwell will settle their differences in singles action. Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali will meet once again in what is being called a WrestleMania rematch years in the making.

An eight-man tag will pit NXT’s mysterious DarkState against the team of Matt Cardona, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and JDC in what could be one of the sleeper matches of the night.

On the pre-show, The Elegance Brand, Ash by Elegance and Heather by Elegance, will defend the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles against The IInspiration. Also on the pre-show, Steve Maclin, Mance Warner, and Jake Something will square off with Real1, Zilla Fatu, and Josh Bishop in a six-man tag.

TNA Slammiversary 2025 Match Card: