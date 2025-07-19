Kenny Omega to Join Growing List of AEW Stars Off TV

Following his loss to Kazuchika Okada in the Unified Championship match at AEW All In: Texas, Kenny Omega is expected to step away from in-ring action for a period of time. This development comes from a new report by Fightful Select, citing multiple sources within the company.
While the exact reason for Omega’s upcoming absence has not been revealed, it remains unclear whether he will be off television completely or appear sporadically. Omega had only recently returned to AEW in January after a significant health setback caused by diverticulitis.
He now joins the growing list of AEW stars expected to be off TV, including Samoa Joe, Will Ospreay, and Adam Cole, all of whom are currently sidelined for differing reasons.
