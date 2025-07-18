WWE Planning “Blood vs Blood” Steel Cage Match for SummerSlam 2025

The Anoa’i family civil war is expected to take a brutal turn at WWE SummerSlam, as plans are reportedly in place for a high-stakes clash between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu inside a Steel Cage. This “Blood vs Blood” match would mark the next explosive chapter in a storyline that has been unfolding for months on Friday Night SmackDown.

According to new reports, WWE is preparing for the two cousins to meet in a one-on-one bout that eliminates any chance of interference. The idea was first teased by TC WrestleVotes, who noted that the Sikoa-Fatu rivalry is set to reach its boiling point at the upcoming premium live event. BodySlam.net’s Cory Hays later added that WWE is planning for the match to take place inside a Steel Cage, ensuring that no outside members of The Bloodline faction can influence the result.

This development follows a heated storyline arc where Jacob Fatu broke away from Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline leadership and aligned himself with Jey Uso. Tensions between the two cousins have risen steadily, with recent episodes of SmackDown showcasing their growing animosity. With both men reportedly appearing on this week’s show, WWE may offer further build toward what promises to be a violent and emotional confrontation inside the cage at SummerSlam.

We are told the plan for SummerSlam is “Blood vs Blood” - Solo Sikoa vs Jacob Fatu inside a Steel Cage. @TCwrestlevotes with the initial tease, @Cory_Hays407 with the news of the cage. 🤝 , WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 18, 2025

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member