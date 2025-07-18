×
WWE Planning “Blood vs Blood” Steel Cage Match for SummerSlam 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2025
WWE Planning "Blood vs Blood" Steel Cage Match for SummerSlam 2025

The Anoa’i family civil war is expected to take a brutal turn at WWE SummerSlam, as plans are reportedly in place for a high-stakes clash between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu inside a Steel Cage. This “Blood vs Blood” match would mark the next explosive chapter in a storyline that has been unfolding for months on Friday Night SmackDown.

According to new reports, WWE is preparing for the two cousins to meet in a one-on-one bout that eliminates any chance of interference. The idea was first teased by TC WrestleVotes, who noted that the Sikoa-Fatu rivalry is set to reach its boiling point at the upcoming premium live event. BodySlam.net’s Cory Hays later added that WWE is planning for the match to take place inside a Steel Cage, ensuring that no outside members of The Bloodline faction can influence the result.

This development follows a heated storyline arc where Jacob Fatu broke away from Solo Sikoa’s Bloodline leadership and aligned himself with Jey Uso. Tensions between the two cousins have risen steadily, with recent episodes of SmackDown showcasing their growing animosity. With both men reportedly appearing on this week’s show, WWE may offer further build toward what promises to be a violent and emotional confrontation inside the cage at SummerSlam.

