TNA Teases AJ Styles Comeback With Powerful Tribute Video

AJ Styles is set to make a dramatic return to TNA for the first time in over a decade, with his reappearance scheduled for this Sunday’s Slammiversary event on July 20. After days of speculation and mounting anticipation, Impact Wrestling aired a clear teaser that strongly hinted at the return of “The Phenomenal One.”

The cinematic vignette presented a mysterious chest slowly opening, accompanied by voiceover commentary from the late Don West. Inside was Styles’ iconic ring vest, proudly displaying the familiar P1 logo. The segment served as a visual tribute to Styles’ legacy while also generating buzz ahead of the big event.

Fans have been calling for Styles to return to TNA ever since the working relationship with WWE began. Now that the moment is finally here, all eyes will be on how and where Styles fits into the modern TNA landscape. No obvious rival or storyline has been revealed yet, making his potential involvement all the more intriguing.

For newer viewers, AJ Styles remains the most decorated homegrown talent in TNA history. Between 2002 and 2014, he amassed a résumé few can match: three-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion during the era when that belt headlined TNA, two-time TNA World Champion, six-time X-Division Champion, and the company’s first-ever Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

Slammiversary will take place live on Sunday, July 20 from the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. The event will stream on TNA+, TrillerTV, and other pay-per-view platforms.