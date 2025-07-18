×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

TNA Teases AJ Styles Comeback With Powerful Tribute Video

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2025
TNA Teases AJ Styles Comeback With Powerful Tribute Video

AJ Styles is set to make a dramatic return to TNA for the first time in over a decade, with his reappearance scheduled for this Sunday’s Slammiversary event on July 20. After days of speculation and mounting anticipation, Impact Wrestling aired a clear teaser that strongly hinted at the return of “The Phenomenal One.”

The cinematic vignette presented a mysterious chest slowly opening, accompanied by voiceover commentary from the late Don West. Inside was Styles’ iconic ring vest, proudly displaying the familiar P1 logo. The segment served as a visual tribute to Styles’ legacy while also generating buzz ahead of the big event.

Fans have been calling for Styles to return to TNA ever since the working relationship with WWE began. Now that the moment is finally here, all eyes will be on how and where Styles fits into the modern TNA landscape. No obvious rival or storyline has been revealed yet, making his potential involvement all the more intriguing.

For newer viewers, AJ Styles remains the most decorated homegrown talent in TNA history. Between 2002 and 2014, he amassed a résumé few can match: three-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion during the era when that belt headlined TNA, two-time TNA World Champion, six-time X-Division Champion, and the company’s first-ever Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion.

Slammiversary will take place live on Sunday, July 20 from the UBS Arena on Long Island, New York. The event will stream on TNA+, TrillerTV, and other pay-per-view platforms.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Jul. 18th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Antonio, Texas

Jul. 18th 2025

#smackdown

WWE SuperShow

Corpus Christi, Texas

Jul. 19th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Tampa, Florida

Jul. 19th 2025

#nxt

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy