WWE Reportedly Had Shocking SummerSlam Cash-In Planned for Seth Rollins

A new twist in WWE’s SummerSlam plans may have been revealed following LA Knight’s victory over Seth Rollins during the July 12th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Rollins appeared to injure his knee during the match, leading to Knight capitalizing with a BFT for the win. However, uncertainty remains over whether the injury was legitimate or part of a storyline.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, there was a carefully crafted angle in place that would have set up a major surprise at SummerSlam 2025. The reported plan was to have Rollins written off television with the injury, only to make a shocking return during the Gunther vs. CM Punk match and cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Rollins would then walk away with the WWE Championship, with the story being that he and Paul Heyman had pulled off an elaborate ruse to outwit the rest of the roster.

Meltzer explained that the secrecy of the angle may have backfired internally, stating, “We do know now from multiple people that the plan was to do an injury angle on this show and have Rollins leave and then he would shockingly return at SummerSlam in the Gunther vs. CM Punk match and cash the briefcase in and win the title with the idea that he and Paul Heyman outsmarted everyone. The problem is that by working so many people in the company, the scenario that I would have expected they’d have been able to keep under wraps ended up getting out, since people soon figured out they had been worked and started to investigate.”

Meltzer also noted that, as of now, WWE is expected to move forward with the original plan, although there may be hesitation due to the surprise element being compromised.

Want to comment on this report? Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to jump into the discussion? Our brand-new commenting system is now live! Signing up takes just 30 seconds , create your free account, verify your email, and you're in. Comment on breaking wrestling news, engage with other fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Sign up here - Become a Member