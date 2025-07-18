×
Kurt Angle Searches for Footage of Lost Owen Hart Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 18, 2025
Kurt Angle Searches for Footage of Lost Owen Hart Match

Kurt Angle is calling on the wrestling world to help uncover a piece of history that has remained unseen for over two decades. The WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist has taken to social media in search of footage from a lost match against Owen Hart , a dark match that took place just five days before Hart’s untimely passing.

The match, long considered a holy grail among fans of both legends, has never been made public and is viewed as one of the most sought-after bouts in WWE’s hidden archives.

Angle’s Emotional Appeal

In a heartfelt post on X, Angle reflected on the importance of the match and issued a direct appeal to his followers for help in locating any footage.

“In 1999 I had the privilege of wrestling the legendary Owen Hart in a dark match in the WWE 5 days before his unfortunate death,” Angle wrote. “Til this day, I haven’t seen any video footage of it. If anyone has ever seen the footage of my match with Owen, message me in the comments below. Someone had to record it. #itstrue”

The match took place on May 17, 1999, during a taping for WWF Sunday Night Heat. At the time, Angle had not yet made his television debut and was still being evaluated. The dark match was meant as a trial for him and was never scheduled to air.

Although no commercial release has ever surfaced, some fans remain hopeful. WWE has been known to film non-televised matches for internal use, and it is possible that the company holds a copy deep within its archives. If a master tape does exist, there is growing hope it could someday be released through an official outlet such as the WWE Vault on YouTube.

For now, Angle and fans alike are relying on the slim chance that someone in the audience may have captured a recording of the emotional and now historically significant bout.

