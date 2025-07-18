Travis Scott Reportedly Pulled From WWE Plans Due to Lack of Commitment

After making headlines with his surprise involvement at WrestleMania 41, rapper Travis Scott has since vanished from WWE programming. Now, new backstage reports are offering insight into why Scott’s anticipated role in WWE did not develop further, citing a lack of commitment and issues with in-ring training.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE had plans for a celebrity tag team match involving Scott following his WrestleMania appearance. However, those plans were ultimately dropped. The report states that Scott’s inconsistent dedication became a problem, with one insider noting, “He does not like to commit to anything. He goes half-in, and tries other projects at the same time. And since he is a personal client of Ari, everyone tried to accommodate until it just became too much to deal with.”
Further details shared by TC WrestleVotes support this narrative, noting that Scott was “not a quick learner for the business.” He was reportedly being lined up for a more extended run as part of John Cena’s farewell tour. This storyline was originally expected to evolve from Scott’s interference at WrestleMania 41, where he assisted John Cena in defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
With Scott’s involvement no longer part of the picture, WWE has continued ahead with Cena’s final championship run. The legendary superstar is now locked in a heated feud with Cody Rhodes, with a face-to-face contract signing scheduled for tonight’s Friday Night SmackDown to confirm their Undisputed WWE Championship clash at SummerSlam.
I heard he was "not a quick learner for the business". https://t.co/7gxkiVysgL, TC | WrestleVotes (@TCwrestlevotes) July 15, 2025
