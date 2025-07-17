×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

The Godfather Reveals Original Plans for Owen Hart Match at Over The Edge

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 17, 2025
The Godfather Reveals Original Plans for Owen Hart Match at Over The Edge

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather recently opened up about one of the darkest nights in wrestling history: the tragic death of Owen Hart during the Over The Edge pay-per-view in 1999. Appearing on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, The Godfather looked back on their deep friendship and the plans that were in place for what should have been an Intercontinental Championship match that night.

He spoke warmly about the kind of person Owen was behind the scenes, calling him “the best guy in the world” and a “badass jokester.” He credited Hart with guiding him through his early international experiences in the business. “When I went to Germany for the first time, he taught me how to go around and order food,” he said. “When I went to Japan for the first time, he taught me how to take the subway, the trolleys, eat food. Just, just good dude, man.”

The Godfather also revealed the plan for their match that never happened. He was set to drop the Intercontinental Championship to Owen that night, a creative decision made by Vince McMahon. “I was the Intercontinental champ at that time, and they were going to drop it on him, because Vince says that the belt, I had the girls, so that the belt didn’t really mean anything [on me],” he explained. “They wanted to put it on somebody that it would [mean something to]. So, you know, I’m like, ‘Hey, I’ll drop that belt to Owen.’ And then that happened that night.”

The tone shifted as The Godfather recounted the horrific moment he learned of the accident backstage. “Sad, very sad. I didn’t see it happen. I was behind the curtain with the girls firing them up, and then it was either Bruce Prichard or whoever was at the table, they like, ‘Owen fell,’” he remembered. “And I just remember seeing Owen when he came through the curtain and he was blue and he was, he’s already gone. And I really, honestly, I don’t remember much about that… sad night, man, sad night.”

He went on to recall the emotional toll the following night took on the roster. A taped WWE show went ahead just 24 hours later, and The Godfather was meant to wrestle Road Dogg. “I’m like, ‘Dude, you feel like doing this s, ?’ And he’s like, ‘No,’ and he’s like, ‘No,’ like, ‘Man, me and you go downtown St. Louis, man and roll up a fatty for Owen, man and smoke it out.’ You know, I think that’s what we did,” he said.

Owen Hart’s passing on May 23, 1999, remains one of wrestling’s most heartbreaking losses. His legacy is honored annually through the Owen Hart Foundation Cup, presented by AEW in partnership with Dr. Martha Hart.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Collision

July 17, 2025 at

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Hashtag: #collision
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 17th 2025

#collision

WWE NXT Live

Sebring, Florida

Jul. 18th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

San Antonio, Texas

Jul. 18th 2025

#smackdown

WWE SuperShow

Corpus Christi, Texas

Jul. 19th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Tampa, Florida

Jul. 19th 2025

#nxt

TNA Slammiversary 2025

Elmont, New York

Jul. 20th 2025

#slammiversary

WWE SuperShow

Edinburg, Texas

Jul. 20th 2025

#supershow

WWE Monday Night RAW

Houston, Texas

Jul. 21st 2025

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Jul. 22nd 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 23rd 2025

#dynamite

TNA iMPACT

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 24th 2025

#impact

TNA iMPACT Taping

Kingston, Rhode Island

Jul. 25th 2025

#impact

WWE NXT Live

Citrus Springs, Florida

Jul. 25th 2025

#nxt

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Cleveland, Ohio

Jul. 25th 2025

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 26th 2025

#collision

WWE SuperShow

Mexico City

Jul. 26th 2025

#supershow

WWE NXT Live

Bartow, Florida

Jul. 26th 2025

#nxt

WWE SuperShow

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexiko

Jul. 27th 2025

#supershow

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy