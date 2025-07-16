It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ...

All Elite Wrestling returns tonight with the post AEW All In: Texas episode of AEW Dynamite, live at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois.

On tap for tonight's show is an opening segment with new AEW World Champion Hangman Page, we will hear from Adam Copeland, and AEW Women's Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will have her All In: Texas "Victory Celebration."

Scheduled for in-ring action is Kyle Fletcher vs. Mascara Dorada, Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla vs. Queen Aminata in a $100k 4-Way Fight, Bandido, Brody King & JetSpeed vs. Josh Alexander, Hechicero & The Young Bucks in an All-Star 8 Man Tag, and The Death Riders vs. Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe & Powerhouse Hobbs in a Trios main event.

AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, July 16, 2025 from the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois.

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (JULY 16, 2025): CHICAGO, ILL.

This week's show kicks off with a cold open inside the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Ill., as Tony Schiavone is seen standing in the middle of the ring.

Hangman Page Kicks Off This Week's Show

He then introduces the brand new AEW World Champion Hangman Page, who limps his way to the ring to deafening "Cowboy sh*t!" chants. He settles in the ring to a sustained standing ovation, followed by the obligatory, "You deserve it!" chants. Hangman says some of the people saying that don't seem to understand things properly.

Hangman goes on to say it is the fans that deserve it. The fans cheer and then break out in a loud "We deserve it!" chant. Hangman says for everyone in the building tonight, everyone in Texas and everyone at home, every single week, they are the ones who needed and demanded and supported a grass roots, do-it-yourself approach to pro wrestling.

Page says the fans are the ones who started a revolution that changed the wrestling world. They are the ones who created All Elite Wrestling. Fans break out in a loud "AEW! AEW!" chant, and then a "Thank you, Hangman!" chant, as Hangman mentions fans deserving to see the AEW title and it being held by someone who has the gratitude for them.

He goes on to thank several individual people for being the AEW World Champion. Among them are Orange Cassidy, Jay White, Adam Copeland, The Opps, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Will Ospreay and even Swerve Strickland, the last of whom he questions if he helped him to help himself, or to help AEW or for once to actually help Hangman. That wraps up the opening segment.

The Young Bucks Downgrade In Lifestyle Begins

After a lengthy recap video package looking back at highlights and key moments from the AEW All In: Texas pay-per-view over the weekend, we return to footage of The Young Bucks duo of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, now no longer AEW EVPs, arriving in an Uber, and having to carry their own bags.

Kyle Fletcher vs. Mascara Dorada

Back inside the Aragon Ballroom, Kyle Fletcher makes his entrance for our opening contest. Commentary looks back at All In Texas and Dustin Rhodes winning the TNT Championship as Fletcher enters the ring, and out next is Mascara Dorada. The bell sounds and off we go.

Early on, we see Fletcher looking all business, as he charges at Dorada in the corner for some stomps, wearing the luchador down to boos from the crowd. Dorada starts to fight back but is sent to the ropes by the Protostar, as the crowd lets Don Callis know how they feel about him.

Dorada hits the ropes for speed leading to an exchange between he and Fletcher, until Dorada sends him to the mat with an arm drag. Shoulder to Kyle from the ropes before going up top for a missile dropkick to keep Fletcher down…but Kyle manages to send the luchador to the outside before going for a dive, only for Dorada to evade him

This sets him up for a torneo that sends the Protostar to the floor. He brings Fletcher back to the ring, but it’s Kyle who takes control of the match now. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note. When the show returns, we see the action still in progress, culminating with Fletcher hitting his brainbuster-style finisher for the win.

Winner: Kyle Fletcher

The Young Bucks Make Nice With Don Callis

"Earlier today" backstage footage is shown again of The Young Bucks' continued downgrade in lifestyle. We see the two walking the backstage area and being mocked for their big loss at All In: Texas before bumping into Marina Shafir on their way to their locker room.

We see a stagehand scratching out the EVP note on the label to really emphasize their predicament. As the staffer walks away, Ricochet and the Gates of Agony appear to needle them even more about it before walking off. Don Callis appears. He says it’s a shame how losing one match means these two are being treated like jobbers.

Don Callis says now that Kenny Omega is “dead” he’s willing to help the Bucks out. They think about this before one points outto the other how they need as many friends as they can get right now. They eventually begrudgingly hug it out with Callis, stepping into the locker room. The show heads to another commercial break.

Backstage With MJF & The Hurt Syndicate

Now we shoot to backstage footage filmed immediately after AEW All In: Texas. MVP is standing with MJF and The Hurt Syndicate. He begs for one of these legendary tag teams to step up and try and take the tag titles from Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

MJF, meanwhile, congratulates Hangman Page on winning the AEW World Championship. He says it would’ve been easy to beat “dictator Jon" Moxley, but with Page he has something to prove. He loses his cool and yells that Hangman is not the best. MJF is the best. He says he doesn't even need his Casino Gauntlet contract, it's just "a break glass in case of emergency" situation.

All Star 8-Man Tag

The Young Bucks, Josh Alexander & Hechicero vs. JetSpeed, Bandido & Brody King

Back inside the Aragon Ballroom, we hear the familiar sounds of the theme music for Josh Alexander, who makes his entrance for our second match of the evening, the All-Star 8 Man Tag. After he and Hechicero make their way out, The Young Bucks come out. They pose and wait for pyro, but get none.

Their video screen changes their names from Nicholas and Matthew Jackson to Nick and Matt in a basic font, along with a screen pointing out that they're no longer AEW EVPs. In the ring, "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts does a very half-assed introduction for them to emphasize their downgrade in lifestyle even further.

Out next comes their opponents. First out are the duo of JetSpeed, Kevin Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey. They stop at the top of the stage and wait for their partners. Out first comes ROH World Champion Bandido to a big pop, and then Brody King to the same. They head to the ring and the bell sounds to get things going.

Kicking things off for their respective teams are King and Alexander, who trade strikes before Josh finds himself unable to take Brody off his feet. They mouth off at each other before Josh sends King back with strikes, only for Brody to drop him to a knee with a massive chop.

Alexander looks for a tag but the Bucks step off the apron, forcing Hechicero to tag in. Bandido gets the tag as well as a “lucha libre” chant greets the pair while they trade offense of their own. Bandido charges at Hechicero in the corner before taking him to the mat with a hurricanrana.

A tag is made to Knight, who calls in Bailey for the assist in taking down Hechicero before Matt and Nick try to intervene. This results in JetSpeed going after the former EVPs to drop them on the floor outside. Back in the ring, Kevin gets back on the attack until the Bucks come running in once more.

Chaos ensues as they land superkicks on Brody and Knight, before propping up Bailey on the ropes for a stomp into a powerbomb, and then a big move to send the chaos to the outside. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Knight on the defensive, with the heel team utilizing frequent tags to keep a fresh man on him at all times, and to keep him as far away from his corner as possible. Once he's down and out, now The Young Bucks want to finally tag in. They come in and go for an EVP Trigger.

They never hit it, however, as they stop when they don't know what to yell, and Knight takes over and tags. After some more back-and-forth action, all eight end up in the ring. Things break down as The Young Bucks and Alexander take out Brody, only for Bailey to lay out Josh.

We then see The Young Bucks knock him down but are taken out by Knight, before Bandido hits the X-Knee on Nick followed by a two-count. They gang up on Bandido once again, and Hechicero locks in a sleeper hold. Bandido goes out cold, and the referee calls it off. The show heads to another commercial break.

Winners: The Young Bucks, Josh Alexander & Hechicero

Adam Copeland Addresses Christian Cage & FTR

The show returns from the break to the familiar iconic sounds of Adam Copeland's theme music. The crowd loudly sings along as "The Rated-R Superstar" makes his way to the ring. We get a look back at the attack on Christian Cage at All In Texas, leading to the return of Cope and a message for Christian to "go find himself."

Back live, we see Cope settled into the squared circle now with a microphone in-hand. Cope thanks the fans in response to a “thank you Cope” chant, saying those reactions are the reason he gets up and gets in this ring. Cope wants to address a few questions.

Cope says the first one is whether or not he came down at AEW All In: Texas to save Christian Cage. No, Cage is an assh*le. He’s tried to make Cope's life miserable, reminding us that Cage wanted to cripple him. He also reminds us that Cage cashed in his World Title contract and got choked out.

He says everything has crumbled around Cage, and it’s all out of jealousy. He couldn’t handle seeing Cope be first to certain successes including the World Championship. He told Cage verbatim was going to happen to Cage, but now he’s just hoping Christian is watching and pulling his cranium out of his ass.

That said, Cope came back at All In Texas to go after FTR. Five years ago he was cleared to return to the ring again, and the first two men he called about it were FTR, who helped him get back in shape. They talked even back then about going after trios titles as Rated FTR, and two weeks after they finally started getting going they started complaining.

FTR talked about being held back from their tag title aspirations and that makes no sense to him. They put him on the shelf for four months, time that he doesn’t have as every time he gets in the ring may be his last. He came back after that time for one thing, and that is to end FTR. FTR’s music hits.

Instead of FTR, however, Big Stoke and a security detail to the ring. Stoke addresses FTR knowing what Cope was going to do, as Chicago tells him to “shut the f**k up," to which Stoke says it sounds like the Hathaway family reunion, and thank you for the greeting.

Stoke says FTR figured he’d do all that he did just to get back at FTR, before addressing the weapon Cope calls “Spike”, claiming that Tony Khan and Warner Bros Discovery received a number of emails complaining. So much so that Stoke is claiming if Cope interferes in FTR’s matches or use his weapon against them he will be fired.

So Adam, why don’t you do Stoke a favor and find a hobby and leave FTR alone? Cope responds to this by saying Stoke has come out here sounding like an angry Oompa Loompa, to which the crowd chants that. Cope confirms that if he gets near FTR he will get fired.

He points out, however, that Stoke never said anything about getting near him. With that, Cope takes out the security detail before laying out Stokely with a spear. Cope’s music as he mouths off with the fallen Stoke before posing for the crowd in the corner.

Mark Briscoe With A Message For MJF

We shoot backstage, where Mark Briscoe addresses the Death Riders and MJF winning the Casino Gauntlet Match at All In Texas. He brings up his debut for AEW in January 2023, before addressing MJF’s remarks about his late brother and how that invoked the spirit, the chaos of Dem Boys. He promises to make MJF pay for his sins.

$100,000 4-Way Fight

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

We return inside Aragon Ballroom, where Thekla's theme hits. She makes her way out to the ring for the advertised $100,000 4-Way Fight. Out next are Queen Aminata, Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. The bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Willow and Aminata take the fight to the outside as Thekla sends Statlander to the corner, but Kris fights back for a delayed vertical suplex sending the Toxic Spider to the mat. This gets a pop from the crowd, but Thekla is back on her feet for a flurry of offense.

This continues until the Queen stops her at the ropes, pulling her out of the ring to get some offense in on Statlander. This is stopped by Nightingale, who breaks up a pin attempt before sending Statlander out of the ring. Willow sends Aminata to the corner for a lariat, but the Queen brings her to the middle of the ring for chocolate kisses.

Thekla breaks it up. She sends Aminata to the ropes before Willow picks her up for a torture rack and then drops Thekla to the mat. Willow goes after the Queen but is sent to the floor, only for Aminata to face a similar fate before Thekla gets a cross body on both of them.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Statlander return to the ring to go after Willow and Thekla. She sends the Toxic Spider to the corner, but Aminata comes over and chops Thekla.

We see Thekla hit some of her trademark spots for big crowd pops and at one point, a "You sick f**k" chant. As things continue, we see Skye Blue comer out and hit the ringside area for a distraction. Out of nowhere, Julia Hart sprays poison mist in Queen Aminata's eyes, setting Thekla up for the win. We head to another break.

Winner: Thekla

'Timeless' Toni Storm's Victory Celebration Crashed By Athena

We return from the break to the sights of black and white, with a touch of red as we hear from “Timeless” Toni Storm. She introduces herself as a number of things that rhyme, and all end in words like "skank, bitch, slut, tramp" and the like, before reminding us that she is still champion.

She thanks Mercedes “Money” for going all in with her, saying they did everything they set out to do, but in case she forgot, she did say that if Moné made one small mistake Storm would eat her alive. Well, darling, you were delicious. She says if you want to come back for seconds, and I’m sure you will, then from the champ’s lips to yours, this buffet is always open.

Storm then says Luther got injured, talking about what happened requiring “reattachment surgery” to a big “Luther” chant from the crowd. And now, Toni says her "t*ts are pointed to the future." She says there are so many people with the knives and, well, she ought to be careful now.

Because this is the big one. In this company, in this business, on this planet...before she can continue, she is cut off by ROH Women's World Champion and Women's Casino Gauntlet winner Athena, who introduces herself as, among other things, the Forever Champion.

Athena says no one will remember Toni because soon, Athena will be the Forever AEW Champion. She talks about taking out Mina, meaning there’s no one to save Storm when she cashes in her contract to get her shot. She teases possibilities on when that match will happen.

That about wraps up her portion of this shindig, and we cut back to ringside where Toni promises to be ready because she is Timeless. The commentary team then officially announces and hypes up a match for next week between "Timeless" Toni Storm and Billie Starkz.

Nick Wayne, Mama Wayne & Kip Sabian Address Christian Cage

From there, we shoot backstage, where The Patriarchy trio of Kip Sabian, Mama Wayne and Nick Wayne addresses taking out Christian Cage at AEW All In: Texas. Sabian talks about no longer being underneath a Patriarch but alongside a Matriarch, as Mama Wayne jokes about Cage being unable to get up by himself on Saturday, noting that's not the first time.

Nick Wayne runs down Cage for going his own way instead of following the plans they set out for themselves. He reminds Christian that he is the youngest champion in AEW history, and the question is how many world titles is he going to win? How much better can he possibly be? He says you created this monster, and now you have to deal with it.

Swerve Strickland Sets Sights On Kazuchika Okada ...B*tch!

We return inside the Aragon Ballroom where Don Callis comes out and stops at the top of the stage. He does big ring announcer style introduction of the AEW Unifed Champion Kazuchika Okada. "The Rainmaker" makes his way to the ring to new music and a new presentation.

Okada enters the ring where some no-name opponent is waiting for him. The bell sounds and off we go. Okada gets the jump early, sending his opponent to the corner for some hard stomps. He steps away just long enough to send his opponent to the mat with a dropkick, followed by a Rainmaker for the squash match win.

Once the quick nothing-happening match wraps up, we hear Don Callis on the microphone again. He passes the stick off to "The Rainmaker." Okada then calls out Swerve Strickland for screwing The Young Bucks at All In Texas, ending with the word "B*tch," as always.

Swerve Strickland's theme hits and out comes Prince Nana doing his goofy-ass(ed), but always-entertaining, Swerve dance, as the former World Champion trails behind him. They make their way to the ring, where Swerve gets right up in Okada's face and says "Yes, I did. What are you gonna do about it, b*tch?!"

Trios Main Event

The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe & Powerhouse Hobbs

It's main event time!

When the show returns from the break that followed the Kazuchika Okada match and segment with Swerve Strickland, the theme for The Death Riders hits. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta make their usual custom ring entrance through the crowd, accompanied by Marina Shafir.

Now we hear, "Reach for the sky, boy!" and out comes the master of Redneck Fu himself, Mark Briscoe. He stops and waits for his partners. First, the theme for Powerhouse Hobbs hits and out comes The Opps member. They both wait as the entrance tune for Hangman Page hits.

The new AEW World Champion emerges to another rock star reaction from the Chi-Town crowd, as he, Briscoe and Hobbs make their way to the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our trios main event ofthe evening. Hobbs and Castagnoli kick things off for their respective teams.

Hobbs charges right across the ring, scoops Claudio up and bull-rushes him into the corner, where he unloads on him with a ferocious flurry of strikes. Hobbs slams him down and tags out. In comes Hangman, who charges at Castagnoli for some right hands, only for Claudio to get to his feet to tag in Yuta.

Hangman just sends him to the corner for a tag to Briscoe. Mark gets some hard strikes in on Wheeler before sending him to the ropes for a double-team alongside Hobbs following a tag. Hobbs lays into Wheeler until he gets a tag to Mox, who backs off from Hobbs.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Hobbs hit with an uppercut from Yuta in the corner only for the Powerhouse to catch him in mid-air. Mox runs in to intervene on Yuta’s behalf.

This leads to a stare down from Hobbs, who is distracted long enough to be blindsided by Yuta. Hobbs is sent out of the ring where Marina Shafir gets a few shots in while the ref is busy admonishing Wheeler. The ref soon catches Marina, telling her to back off as Mox gets the tag and takes over.

On the floor, Mox slams Hobbs into the steel ring steps. He brings Hobbs back in the ring as the crowd chants “you tapped out” at the former champ, who tags in Claudio to continue the attack on the Powerhouse. Castagnoli sets him up for a giant swing before tagging in Mox, who runs in with a boot before tagging Yuta in.

We head to yet another mid-match commercial break as the main event of the evening continues. When we return, we see Mox has the STF locked in on Briscoe. Briscoe finds an opening by biting the former champ, landing a missile dropkick to take Moxley down before finally making the much-needed tag.

In off the hot tag comes Hangman Page to a huge pop. The new AEW World Champion goes off on the Death Riders, sending Claudio off the apron before dropping Yuta with a fall away slam despite the latter getting the tag. Wheeler blocks a rolling elbow but is dropped with a pop-up powerbomb for a two count.

Claudio gets involved and Yuta hits a splash for a near-fall of his own. The Death Riders go for a Doomsday Device after a tag but the champ fights back, sending them away before Briscoe hits a cannon ball sending Claudio to the outside. Moonsault by Page who sends Claudio back in for a Buckshot Lariat, but Mox blocks it by biting Page.

Mox gets shoved into a spine-buster by Hobbs, and Yuta is sent back out by Briscoe. Page goes after Claudio again, who fights back. Claudio looks for a Neutralizer, but Hangman counters with a Jackknife into a pin for the 1-2-3, giving his team the victory in the main event of the evening.

Once the match wraps up, more chaos ensues. We see The Death Riders go after Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe and Powerhouse Hobbs afterwards. The beatdown continues until finally Darby Allin appears in the crow's nest with a giant spotlight on him. The distraction allows Hangman to cover and take out Moxley with a Buckshot Lariat. Page and his team celebrate as the show ends. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe & Powerhouse Hobbs