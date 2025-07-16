Jazz Commits to TNA as Backstage Producer Ahead of Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling is set to host a major night of action this Sunday with the Slammiversary pay-per-view, and it will do so with a key figure firmly in place behind the scenes. Wrestling icon and former WWE Women’s Champion Jazz has officially committed to continuing her backstage work with TNA.

In a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, TNA President Carlos Silva revealed that Jazz has signed on to remain with the company as a backstage agent and producer. Silva shared the update while addressing recent staffing changes within TNA, noting Jazz’s importance to the ongoing creative process.

Jazz, who returned to TNA earlier this year following a stint with the NWA, has had a notably active 2025. In addition to her backstage responsibilities, she stepped into the ring for a special battle royal appearance. She also appeared at WWE Evolution this past weekend and has contributed as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center.

With Slammiversary set to take place on Sunday, July 20 at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, Jazz’s leadership and experience will be a key part of ensuring the event runs smoothly. The show will include several high-profile matches as TNA continues to build momentum through the summer.

