WWE Raw on July 7 Sees Viewership Bump on Netflix Following Goldberg Surprise

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 16, 2025
The July 7th episode of WWE Raw, which aired on Netflix, generated 2.6 million global views and 5.1 million global hours watched in its first week of availability, according to Netflix’s Tudum viewing report.

This number marks a modest rebound from the June 30th broadcast, which saw a record low of 2.5 million views. It also matches the total from the June 23rd edition. Total viewing hours rose by half a million compared to the previous week, with the earlier 6 PM Eastern start on June 30th likely playing a factor in that dip.

The reported runtime for the July 7th show was 1 hour and 51 minutes, slightly longer than the prior week’s 1:48.

Raw ranked sixth globally among Netflix programs for the week and broke into the Top Ten charts in eight countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Over the past ten weeks, WWE Raw has averaged 2.68 million global views and 5.16 million hours watched worldwide.

This episode included a main event between Seth Rollins and Penta, an appearance by Becky Lynch, and a surprise showing from Goldberg following a promo confrontation with Gunther.

