Randy Orton and Jelly Roll to Appear Together on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 15, 2025
Before they join forces inside the ring at WWE SummerSlam, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll are teaming up in a different spotlight.

During Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, it was announced that music star Jelly Roll will serve as the guest host of Jimmy Kimmel Live this Wednesday, July 16. Joining him on the show as a special guest will be none other than WWE legend Randy Orton.

Jelly Roll has recently become a presence in WWE storylines, having appeared on Friday’s SmackDown, where tensions erupted involving Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton. After Paul tried to intimidate Jelly Roll, Orton stepped in, only to be blindsided by McIntyre, who had sided with Paul.

The rivalry escalated further during Saturday Night’s Main Event, which featured Orton taking on McIntyre in singles action. The confrontation ultimately led to a blockbuster tag team match being confirmed for the upcoming two-night SummerSlam event. Orton and Jelly Roll will take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on August 2 and 3.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

