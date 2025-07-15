Natalya vs Masha Slamovich Official For Bloodsport XIV

Natalya is stepping into an entirely different arena this summer, as she is officially set to compete at Bloodsport XIV.
Josh Barnett confirmed the match between Natalya and Masha Slamovich after the two clashed on social media throughout Monday. Tensions escalated following a post from Natalya reflecting on WWE Evolution, which prompted Slamovich to challenge her with a sharp remark: “Are you grateful for the women out here waiting to beat you?” The verbal shots continued to fly between the two before Barnett stepped in to settle things the only way Bloodsport knows how , in the ring.
“If you both are so willing to fight then I’ve got the perfect place for it. Let’s see who gets first blood Aug 2nd,” Barnett posted.
The matchup will take place on August 2 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and is the first official bout announced for Bloodsport XIV.
Slamovich enters the event holding both the JCW World Championship and the TNA Knockouts Championship. Before she steps into Bloodsport, she will defend her TNA title against NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne at TNA Slammiversary, with both championships on the line.
Also set for Bloodsport XIV are appearances by Jonathan Gresham, Nick Comoroto, Simon Gotch, Matt Mako, Dominic Garrini, and Janai Kai. The event will stream live on Triller.
But are you grateful for the women out there waiting to beat you? https://t.co/HGniv9YBnF pic.twitter.com/66iSpvnhep, Masha Slamovich マーシャ・スラモビッチ (@mashaslamovich) July 14, 2025
