Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria Official For WWE SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 15, 2025
A new championship clash is set for WWE SummerSlam following a thrilling main event on Raw. Lyra Valkyria has earned a one-on-one shot at the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship after defeating Bayley in a grueling 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. The win now sets up a high-stakes showdown between Valkyria and her former mentor, current champion Becky Lynch.

The contest between Valkyria and Bayley proved to be a battle of endurance and resilience. Bayley struck first with a quick roll-up less than two minutes into the match, giving her an early advantage. Valkyria battled back, leveling the score with a roll-up of her own at the nine-minute mark.

The deciding fall saw both women exchange punishing offense, including Bayley delivering a sunset flip powerbomb into the steel steps on the outside. However, when Bayley attempted a crossface submission, Valkyria countered, lifting her opponent up and planting her with the “Nightwing” finisher for the win.

Celebration quickly turned into confrontation as Becky Lynch made her way to the ring after the match. The champion stood face-to-face with Valkyria, raising the title high as the two exchanged heated words. Their history as mentor and protégé added an extra layer of tension to an already anticipated SummerSlam match.

Becky Lynch will defend the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria at WWE SummerSlam, taking place August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

