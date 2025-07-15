AEW Files Trademark For “Elite Feast” Ahead Of Potential Merch Launch

AEW is looking to expand its branding into the culinary world with a new trademark filing for “AEW Elite Feast.”

The application was officially submitted on July 14 to the United States Patent and Trademark Office and appears to be tied to merchandising plans focused on kitchenware and dining products.

According to the filing, the trademark would cover a range of household items including:

Non-electric cookware such as pots, pans, and dishes

Flatware including plates and saucers

Drinkware including cups and mugs

Barbecue utensils like forks, tongs, and turners

Kitchen containers

This move suggests AEW may be preparing to launch a food or lifestyle-themed product line under the “Elite Feast” branding.