AEW Files Trademark For “Elite Feast” Ahead Of Potential Merch Launch

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 15, 2025
AEW is looking to expand its branding into the culinary world with a new trademark filing for “AEW Elite Feast.”

The application was officially submitted on July 14 to the United States Patent and Trademark Office and appears to be tied to merchandising plans focused on kitchenware and dining products.

According to the filing, the trademark would cover a range of household items including:

  • Non-electric cookware such as pots, pans, and dishes

  • Flatware including plates and saucers

  • Drinkware including cups and mugs

  • Barbecue utensils like forks, tongs, and turners

  • Kitchen containers

This move suggests AEW may be preparing to launch a food or lifestyle-themed product line under the “Elite Feast” branding.


