WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 Set for Lowell, Massachusetts on August 24

NXT Heatwave is heading to Lowell, Massachusetts for a major summer event featuring some of the brand's biggest stars. WWE has confirmed that Heatwave will take place on Sunday, August 24 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.
Tickets On Sale Wednesday, July 16 at 10am ET/7am PT
Presale Access Begins Tuesday, July 15 at 10am ET/7am PT
July 14, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that
Heatwave will take place Sunday, August 24 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts. This marks the first Premium Live Event to be held in Lowell since
Battleground® in May 2023.
Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, July 16 at 10am ET/7am PT via
https://etix.com/. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting
https://etix.com/ and using the code NXTTIX starting Tuesday, July 15 at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.
Heatwave will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacey
Jane, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA World Champion Trick Williams and more.
About WWE
WWE®
is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing
platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service,
Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of
TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.
