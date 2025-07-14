WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 Set for Lowell, Massachusetts on August 24

NXT Heatwave is heading to Lowell, Massachusetts for a major summer event featuring some of the brand's biggest stars. WWE has confirmed that Heatwave will take place on Sunday, August 24 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium.

LOWELL, MASSACHUSETTS TO HOST HEATWAVE® ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 24



Tickets On Sale Wednesday, July 16 at 10am ET/7am PT

Presale Access Begins Tuesday, July 15 at 10am ET/7am PT

July 14, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that

Heatwave will take place Sunday, August 24 at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts. This marks the first Premium Live Event to be held in Lowell since

Battleground® in May 2023.



Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, July 16 at 10am ET/7am PT via

https://etix.com/. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting

https://etix.com/ and using the code NXTTIX starting Tuesday, July 15 at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

Heatwave will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT in action, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacey

Jane, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA World Champion Trick Williams and more.

