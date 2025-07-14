Naomi Claims Women's World Title at WWE Evolution with Dramatic Cash-In

A bruised and battered Naomi emerged as the new Women’s World Champion at WWE Evolution following a successful Money in the Bank cash-in. Reigning champion IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley were both incapacitated in the ring after a top rope Spanish fly, which followed a chaotic brawl outside the ring where SKY leaped off a stack of production cases onto Ripley.

As both competitors recovered, Naomi’s music played, and she rushed to the ring with the briefcase. She struck SKY with it, then hurled Ripley shoulder-first into the ring post, taking her out. Naomi finished with her split-leg moonsault on SKY for the pinfall victory.

Earlier, Naomi faced defeat against Jade Cargill in a no holds barred match, with Bianca Belair as the special referee. This marks Naomi's first WWE World title run since 2017 when she held the SmackDown title twice that year. She also held the TNA World title for 182 days from 2023 to 2024. After returning to WWE in 2024, she won the Women’s Tag Team titles with Belair, marking her second reign.

SKY’s loss ends her 133-day reign as Women’s World Champion, while Ripley sought her third title run.