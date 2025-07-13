×
Adam Cole Suffers Concussion During AEW Collision Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2025
Adam Cole Suffers Concussion During AEW Collision Match

Adam Cole’s absence from Saturday’s AEW All In has officially been attributed to a concussion sustained during last Thursday’s episode of AEW Collision.

The injury occurred during a trios match when Cole took a stiff lariat from Kyle Fletcher. While initial details were scarce, Fightful confirmed the news, which was later backed up by Bryan Alvarez. Cole had been scheduled to defend the TNT Championship against Fletcher at All In, but AEW President Tony Khan announced on Saturday that Cole was not medically cleared to compete.

This setback is particularly troubling given Cole’s past struggles with head injuries. The former NXT Champion previously missed nearly nine months between June 2022 and March 2023 due to a serious concussion suffered at Forbidden Door. On Saturday, an emotional Cole addressed the crowd in person, expressing gratitude to fans and acknowledging that while he was not contemplating retirement, he wanted to speak to them directly “in case this was goodbye.”

During the post-show media scrum, Tony Khan revealed that Cole vs. Fletcher was still on as of Friday night. However, after speaking with Cole late Friday and again Saturday morning, it became clear Cole was not well enough to perform, prompting Khan to remove him from the match.

At this stage, the severity of the concussion is not publicly known and there is no confirmed timetable for Cole’s return.

