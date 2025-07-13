How to Watch WWE Evolution 2025: Start Time and Complete Match Lineup for Tonight's Event

For the first time in seven years, WWE Evolution returns tonight with an all-women’s premium live event that promises to be one of the most talked-about shows of the year. Live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, the stacked card will feature five championship bouts, a No Holds Barred grudge match with a special guest referee, and a star-studded battle royal with major implications for Clash in Paris.

Event Details

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Start Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

How To Watch

Fans in the United States can stream Evolution live on Peacock. Viewers in the United Kingdom, Canada, and other international markets can catch all the action on Netflix. In remaining regions, the show will be available on WWE Network and also through traditional pay-per-view platforms worldwide.

Match Card Preview

Iyo Sky (c) vs Rhea Ripley – Women’s World Championship Match

After a lengthy absence due to injury, Rhea Ripley returned and immediately set her sights on the championship she never officially lost. Iyo Sky, the reigning champion, accepted the challenge without hesitation, setting up a highly anticipated clash between two of WWE’s most dominant forces.

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Trish Stratus – WWE Women’s Championship Match

Tiffany Stratton, full of confidence and boldness, personally selected WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as her Evolution opponent. With a heated face-off on SmackDown still fresh in everyone's mind, this generational showdown is poised to deliver a memorable encounter.

Becky Lynch (c) vs Bayley vs Lyra Valkyria – Women’s Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat Match

This chaotic and personal rivalry exploded after Becky Lynch admitted to attacking both Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Their unresolved tension led to a controversial double pinfall in a number one contender’s match, paving the way for this high-stakes triple threat collision.

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs The Kabuki Warriors vs Sol Ruca & Zaria – Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Following Liv Morgan’s injury, Roxanne Perez stepped in as Raquel Rodriguez’s new tag partner. The duo will now face three powerhouse teams, each representing a WWE brand. Alexa Bliss picked up a key win over Kairi Sane in a SmackDown preview bout, giving her and Charlotte Flair key momentum.

Jade Cargill vs Naomi – No Holds Barred Match with Special Guest Referee Bianca Belair

Former allies turned bitter enemies, Cargill and Naomi’s feud has escalated week after week. With chair shots, ambushes, and even Money in the Bank interference, WWE has removed all limitations for this showdown. Bianca Belair, their mutual former friend, will serve as special guest referee following another brawl at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Jacy Jayne (c) vs Jordynne Grace – NXT Women’s Championship Match

This match marks Jordynne Grace’s official WWE premium live event debut following her blockbuster signing. The current TNA Knockouts World Champion now has her eyes set on NXT gold as she challenges Jacy Jayne, adding a compelling inter-promotional twist to an already intriguing bout.

Women’s Battle Royal

Superstars from all three brands will collide in a high-stakes battle royal. The winner will receive a future Women’s World Championship opportunity at Clash in Paris. Participants announced include Ivy Nile, Stephanie Vaquer, Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Natalya, and Maxxine Dupri.