Cody Rhodes Defends WWE Decision to Hold Night of Champions 2025 in Saudi Arabia Despite Global Tensions

Tensions in the Middle East escalated just days before WWE's 2025 Night of Champions premium live event, raising questions about the company’s scheduled trip to Saudi Arabia. The concerns stemmed from a United States airstrike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, carried out in the midst of Iran's ongoing conflict with Israel. In response, Iran’s foreign minister issued a warning of “consequences,” prompting international uncertainty, including within the wrestling world.

Despite the situation, WWE proceeded with its event plans. During an interview with bostonherald.com, Cody Rhodes addressed the company’s commitment to moving forward and remaining neutral in the face of global politics. He stressed WWE’s mission of unity and entertainment across borders, even during challenging times.

“That is a responsibility to our fan base. I do not want to be negative, but I will say there is this whole ‘gotcha culture’ over who is a Democrat, who is a Republican, who is a moderate, and who people support. None of these things really should be anybody’s business – because our business is going where our show goes, which is all over the world, and hopefully bringing people together.”

He continued by reaffirming WWE’s apolitical identity and its goal to connect with fans everywhere, regardless of the circumstances.

“WWE is a non-partisan brand. We go where the show goes. One of the biggest eye-opening moments when you go to Saudi Arabia with WWE is when you look out at the fans at the show, at the meet and greets, or outside the hotel – and there is such a similarity between those who are hungry for WWE back home and those who are hungry for it in Europe and those who are so hungry for it all over the world. I feel so honored, especially in tumultuous times, to be able to go.”

