Randy Orton & Jelly Roll to Team Up at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 13, 2025
Randy Orton & Jelly Roll to Team Up at WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE confirmed a blockbuster tag team showdown for SummerSlam 2025 following the events of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

After scoring a win over Drew McIntyre with the help of Jelly Roll, Randy Orton found himself in the middle of a post-match clash. McIntyre, not one to let things slide, nailed Jelly Roll with a Claymore Kick to even the score. The fallout did not end there. In a backstage segment after the match, Orton and Jelly Roll addressed the attack and officially announced they would be teaming up to face McIntyre and Logan Paul at SummerSlam.

The match will pit “The Viper” and the Grammy-nominated country artist against “The Scottish Psychopath” and “The Maverick” in a unique celebrity-meets-wrestling tag bout set for one of WWE’s biggest events of the year.

SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place across two nights, Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

