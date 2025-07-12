LA Knight Wins At WWE Saturda Night’s Main Event After Apparent Injury to Seth Rollins

On the latest WWE event, LA Knight picked up a notable singles win over Seth Rollins, but the match ended under unusual circumstances as Rollins appeared to suffer a knee injury late in the contest.

Seth Rollins entered the arena accompanied by Paul Heyman, referred to as “the Oracle,” and brought his Money in the Bank briefcase with him, prompting commentary speculation about a potential cash-in on Gunther later in the night. LA Knight was next to arrive, receiving a strong reaction from the crowd. Once the bell rang, Knight came out swinging and controlled the early moments, sending Rollins to the outside where he repeatedly slammed the former champion’s head into the announce table to chants of “Yeah!” from the audience.

As the match resumed following a commercial break, both men traded momentum with high-impact offense. Rollins focused on Knight’s midsection, landing a Frog Splash and targeting the ribs in successive attacks. Knight, favoring his side, still managed to fire back with a leaping elbow and several near falls. The crowd was split, but it was Rollins' trash talk that reignited Knight’s fire.

The momentum continued to shift as Knight looked to connect with the BFT, but Rollins avoided it and attempted his own finish. Knight kept pressing forward, eventually dragging Rollins to the apron for a big strike, followed by an attempted Superplex that Rollins countered into a Buckle Bomb. As the physicality escalated, Rollins nailed a springboard Senton and followed it with a Moonsault, but he appeared to tweak his knee on the landing.

The referee immediately called for medical attention. Knight, initially held back, waited while Rollins was assessed by both Paul Heyman and the ringside physician. After a brief discussion with the official, Rollins insisted he could continue. Knight capitalized instantly, hitting the BFT and securing the three-count.

The official match time was approximately 11 minutes. Replays focused on the moment Rollins’ knee buckled, and commentary noted that he had given the go-ahead to finish the match. While there is no confirmation yet on the extent of the injury, the scene left viewers concerned as Rollins needed assistance post-match.

Winner: LA Knight