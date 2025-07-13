Goldberg’s Legendary Wrestling Career Ends in Sleeper Hold at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Goldberg's legendary in-ring career came to a close during WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, where the 58-year-old veteran stepped into the spotlight one final time to challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

In the evening's highly anticipated main event, Goldberg fought with intensity and emotion but ultimately passed out in a sleeper hold applied by the reigning champion. The show quickly cut to commercial following the finish. When it returned, Goldberg stood in the ring surrounded by his family and close friends. He addressed the crowd briefly, but before fans could take in the moment fully, the broadcast faded out.

Wearing a heavy knee brace on his left leg, Goldberg exploded out of the gate with his trademark power offense. Gunther shifted the momentum after targeting the knee and trying to slow the veteran down. A pivotal moment came when Goldberg caught Gunther mid-climb on the top rope and sent him crashing to the mat with a slam. He then signaled for a spear, but the champion slipped outside to regroup.

The brawl continued at ringside where Goldberg mistimed a spear and crashed through the barricade. Gunther took advantage, punishing Goldberg’s knee repeatedly. Despite the damage, Goldberg fought back with a spear attempt in the ring, but accidentally struck referee Charles Robinson when Gunther moved at the last second.

Taking advantage of the chaos, Gunther removed Goldberg’s knee brace and used it as a weapon. He then antagonized Goldberg’s son Gage at ringside, shoving him before security intervened after Gage leapt over the barricade. Goldberg rallied and delivered a spear followed by a jackhammer. A second official arrived, and Goldberg went for the pin, but his injured knee prevented a timely cover. Gunther recovered and locked in a sleeper hold, eventually forcing Goldberg to pass out.

The match marked Goldberg’s first appearance since February 2022, when he lost to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. His final entrance was a symbolic and emotional one, accompanied by his son Gabe and several longtime friends including Doug Dillinger, Ernest “The Cat” Miller, Josh Barnett, and Chuck Zito. Charles Robinson, who officiated many of Goldberg’s matches over the years, served as referee.

Gunther, meanwhile, successfully retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in what was his first title defense since winning the belt from Jey Uso on WWE Raw in June.