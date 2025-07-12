Randy Orton Wins At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Drew McIntyre Claymores Jelly Roll

Singles Match: Drew McIntyre w/ Logan Paul vs Randy Orton w/ Jelly Roll

Randy Orton begins his entrance at 8:07pm EST. He's escorted by 4-time Grammy nominated country artist, Jelly Roll. The crowd sings Orton down...hey, why not have Jelly Roll do a cover of Orton's theme if you're going to package them together? Remember how that was a thing at the turn of the century? Anyways, Drew McIntyre is out next at 8:11pm. He's accompanied by Logan Paul. We get our opening bell at 8:13pm. Drew takes Randy to the corner and looks for mounted punches; Orton escapes and executes the move on McIntyre to a pop. Orton follows it up with a clothesline that sends McIntyre over the top rope and to the outside. Orton pursues but is distracted enough by Logan Paul for Drew to escape a backbreaker. McIntyre drops Orton's back across the commentary table and we head to commercial at 8:14pm. Damn you, NBC!

We return at 8:17pm and find Orton trying to fight back, kicking and slugging McIntyre. Drew whips Randy into the corner, again targeting Orton's historical weakness--his lower back. As McIntyre takes control, we're shown Jelly Roll reacting to the violence in the ring. Drew screams "what happened to you" at Orton and begins chopping him. Orton gets mad and fires up, trying to take it to Drew. McIntyre with a Glasgow Kiss to gain some separation. Orton fires off a Power Slam to drop the Scottish Psychopath and pop the crowd. McIntyre flees the ring and Orton pursues. Orton with a snap backbreaker, then begins to work Drew over at the announce table. Orton with a back drop on the table. Orton pursues Logan Paul just long enough for McIntyre to rally and attack Orton from behind.

Orton enters the ring and McIntyre follows him, setting up an Orton draping DDT to a big pop. Orton fires up, calling for an RKO, but is once again distracted by Logan Paul. Orton turns around and walks right into a Claymore from McIntyre at 8:20pm! McIntyre covers but Orton kicks out just in the nick of time. Jelly Roll and Logan Paul have words at ringside. Logan shoves Jelly Roll three times; Jelly Roll shoves Paul down hard and pops the crowd. McIntyre yells "what the hell are you doin' getting involved in my business?" The two exchange words as Orton rolls in the ring. McIntyre turns his attention to Orton and pulls him up for a Future Shock DDT, but Orton hits an RKO out of nowhere! Orton covers and picks up the win at 8:21pm!

Your Winner, Randy Orton! (8 minutes)