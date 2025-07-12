Kazuchika Okada Pins Kenny Omega, Becomes Unified Champion at AEW All In: Texas

AEW Unified Championship

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)

Now it's time for our second of three main events, as part two of the AEW All In: Texas triple-header is up next to determine the fist-ever AEW Unified Champion. The very elaborate video package airs to set the stage for the showdown between longtime career rivals Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada.

The video package wraps up and we shoot back inside Global Life Field where the legendary Jim Ross is introduced as he joins the gang on commentary for our final two matches of the evening. Now AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada is accompanied by Don Callis as he makes his way to the ring.

We get a choir of sorts on the stage for AEW International Champion Kenny Omega as he makes his entrance next, the lead singer Jason Charles Miller helping with the tune as we get a grand pyro display and a very big pop from the packed house inside the venue in "The Lone Star State."

Kenny steps through a fiery Omega symbol to walk down the ramp, as "The Rainmaker" is shown staring him down from the ring. Omega is not alone as enters the ring, as we see Kota Ibushi stay at ringside as we get introductions from both champions by "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts.

The bell sounds after that, and the battle between these two champions is underway, with the winner becoming the first-ever AEW Unified Champion. The crowd atmosphere is completely electric for this one before one punch is even thrown. Omega and Okada lock up to a pop.

They jockey for position before Omega gets taken to the ropes, as the ref intervenes with the count. Okada breaks clean, egging on Omega before they lock up once again, and this time it’s Okada sent to the ropes, before Kenny breaks free. Okada fights back with a kick to the midsection.

Omega fights for a vertical suplex, but Okada counters out before Omega takes him down to the mat. Kenny takes the action right back to the Rainmaker, sending him over to the ropes and to the outside. Omega brings his old rival back to the ring before going up top, but Okada counters to take Kenny to the mat.

He brings Omega back to his feet, only for Kenny to fight back, but Okada stops the momentum to take control. Both men back on their feet now as they trade strikes, until Okada takes Kenny back to the mat hard. He gets back up to mock Kenny as he drives his boot into the midsection, and Omega responds with a few shots to Okada’s midsection before getting to his feet.

He sends Okada to the corner, but Okada fights back to set him up on the turnbuckle for a dropkick that forces the Best Bout Machine to the floor outside. Okada leaves the ring, sending Omega into the barricade before getting back in the ring, as Callis lays in a few shots of his own on the International Champion.

This riles the crowd up as Okada leaves the ring, setting Omega up for a DDT onto the announce table. Okada gets back in the ring as the ref starts the count back up, with Ibushi looking to get his Golden Lovers partner back into the match. Kenny manages to get back in the ring in time, but gets caught for a near-fall by Okada.

Okada continues the attack until Kenny gets back to his feet using the ropes, before Okada lands a forearm strike. Omega absorbs it, telling Okada to keep at it, and this leads to an exchange of strikes right up until Okada takes Omega to the mat. Kenny starts to fight back.

It doesn’t take long for Okada to take control once more as he lands a scoop slam. He goes up top but is intercepted by Omega in the corner. They fight it out on the turnbuckle until Omega manages to connect with a superplex sending Okada to the mat. Cover by Omega, but the Continental Champion manages to kick out.

From there, Okada escapes a V-Trigger attempt for a suplex, but Okada evades a Rainmaker lariat and a dropkick, only to get caught by Kazuchika for a two count. They go at it again and Kenny picks up a near-fall in the process, before being sent into the corner by Okada.

He hits a body slam on Omega before going up top for an elbow drop, only for Kenny to block the next attempt. Okada responds with a shot to the back, but Kenny blocks a tombstone attempt, only for Okada to counter out of a slam to connect with the tombstone on the second attempt.

Now we see Okada go back up, connecting with another elbow drop as the crowd boos him getting back to his feet, and he gives them the bird in response. Okada pulls Kenny to his feet but fakes him out on the Rainmaker lariat attempt, booting him in the gut instead.

Kenny manages to fight back with some punches followed by a knee strike on Okada, allowing Omega to land a powerbomb followed by a V-Trigger for the cover, but Okada kicks out. Another V-Trigger by Omega, but this only gets a two-count. Okada gets sent to the corner for yet another V-Trigger, before Omega sets him up on the top turnbuckle.

After some struggle from the Rainmaker, Kenny connects with an avalanche snap dragon suplex sending Okada crashing into the canvas, but the cover only gets him a two as Okada manages to kick out just in time. Okada gets to the ropes but this opens him up for another V-Trigger.

Kenny looks for a One-Winged Angel but it gets countered into a tombstone piledriver, followed by a discus lariat for a close nearfall. Rainmaker lariat misses as Kenny goes for One-Winged Angel once again. Okada tries to counter but he gets caught with a German suplex instead, but Omega has to lose the bridge, making a cover instead for a two count.

Out of nowhere, we see Rocky Romero hop onto the apron to intervene, but Kota Ibushi cuts him off as Kenny hits the One-Winged Angel on Okada. He goes for the cover, but the ref gets pulled out of the ring by Don Callis. Omega calls for another ref to come out.

He then looks for a V-Trigger, connecting before looking for One-Winged Angel, but Okada breaks free, hitting the Rainmaker lariat for a super close two-count. Back up, the two exchange strikes as the crowd reacts to each shot that lands. Okada lands a forearm to the midsection of Omega. Moments later, he hits the Rainmaker for the win to become the inaugural AEW Unified Champion.

Winner and NEW AEW Unified Champion: Kazuchika Okada

The AEW Continental Champion @RainmakerXOkada makes his entrance for his epic showdown with AEW International Champion @KennyOmegamanX!



Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/QzfNOYTIBx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025

Thanks so much to @JasonCMiller for lending his talent to @KennyOmegamanX's EPIC entrance for his confrontation with @RainmakerXOkada!



Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/c96xY5cVht — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025