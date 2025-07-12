×
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results - July 12, 2025

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jul 12, 2025
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results - July 12, 2025
Pre-Show Kickoff!

Welcome one and all! The weekend is upon us and, in the words made famous by Elton, Saturday night's alright for fighting--and the WWE is happy to oblige with our latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event! As of this post, there are currently four matches scheduled for tonight's card! In what will hopefully be his final match, Bill Goldberg returns once again. This time, he challenges mi primo "The Ring General" Gunther for his World Heavyweight Championship in what should be a match. (Yes, I should say nothing if nothing nice). Also scheduled is Seth Rollins taking on LA Knight in singles action. Drew McIntyre will face the legend killer, Randy Orton. And United States Champion Solo Sikoa will have his first title defense against Jimmy Uso in the Uce's first-ever singles title bout.

We'll have all that and maybe a little more tonight, starting LIVE with our program at 8pm! Tonight's show is coming to you from the State Farm Arena in the former home of World Championship Wrestling, Atlanta! We'll transition this article to our live results shortly before broadcast, and any updates to the card will be reflected prior to broadcast (sorry, folks, we have a day job, too!)

Until then, the comments section and the day are yours to seize! See you tonight for our program!

Saturday Night's Main Event Live Results (July 12, 2025) - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA
Welcome to Saturday Night's Main Event!

We're welcomed to our show and told it's brought to you by Jimmy John's. We're then shown the arrivals or backstage footage of Seth Rollins & crew, LA Knight, Randy Orton with Jelly Roll, Logan Paul with Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa with his new MFT faction, Jimmy Uso, Gunther, and last but most certainly least, Bill Oldberg (who gets the weakest hometown pop I've ever seen and I'm not saying that jadedly, either. Bad mic work?) We then get the retro-themed SNME video package from last time.

