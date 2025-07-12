Toni Storm Hands Mercedes Mone Her First AEW Singles Loss To Retain Women’s Title at All In: Texas

AEW Women's World Championship

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

It's time for our first of our three main events in our AEW All In: Texas championship triple-header. First up is the ladies. The elaborate pre-match video package airs to tell the story of the road to the AEW Women's World Championship clash between "Timeless" Toni Storm and "The CEO" Mercedes Moné.

After the pre-match package wraps up, we return inside Global Life Field where we get the first of two elaborate ring entrances. Mercedes Moné makes her way out with a set of cheerleaders helping to show off the titles already in her possession. We get a look at the names of those who have lost to "The CEO" as she heads to the ring for our next match.

On the screen we get a video from Toni Storm, who lets us know we’ve just stepped into the Timeless Zone. We cut to the stage, (revealing a base setup, as the champion makes her grand entrance. With both women in the ring, we get the final pre-match ring introductions for the champion and challenger. The bell sounds and off we go.

Straight out of the gate, the two lock up and Storm is sent to the ropes. They lock up again, and this time "The CEO" is sent to the corner. One more lock up, and we end in a standoff between the two. They take the fight to the outside, only to come back to the apron where Moné opens the ropes for the champ to get back in.

Storm responds by mocking the challenger. Mercedes goes after Toni for a rollup that gets a near-fall. They go at it again, and Moné locks in a Statement Maker, only for the champ to break free. This riles up Mercedes, but she gets sent to the outside as Storm teases a dive, only to mock "The CEO" dance.

Mercedes mouths off with Luther at ringside, before Storm sets her up on the apron and with an assist from Luther, sends Moné into the ring post. She brings Mercedes back into the ring but is caught on the apron, with Luther holding her in his arms until Moné hits both of them with a Meteora.

She taunts the fans that boo her, grabbing the title she’s after to pose with it until the champ sends her into the announce table. The action returns to the ring, where "The CEO" turns things around to get a near-fall, before setting Storm up for a vicious powerbomb to the floor at ringside off the apron.

She rolls back into the ring to mock the champ as the ref starts the count, which Moné realizes is a problem as she brings Storm back into the ring to drive a boot into her throat. She follows up with a set of snapmares taking the champ to the mat before locking in a headscissors.

Storm manages to fight back, sending Moné’s head into the mat a few times…before the CEO fights back for an armbar on the champ. Storm struggles to break free, which is only made worse by Mercedes transitioning to a stronger hold, before Toni counters into a hip attack.

This ends when Moné goes for a cross arm breaker on the champ, but Storm slowly fights to break free of the hold, which she finally does by driving the throat of the challenger into the bottom rope. Mercedes turns things around with the Three Amigos, getting boos from the crowd before she looks for a frog splash, but lands on the knees of the champ.

Storm fights back with some German suplexes, three times over sending the CEO into the corner for a hip attack. Cover by Storm, but the challenger barely gets her shoulder up, saving the match at the last second. Storm brings Moné to the middle of the ring for a TCM Chickenwing, but Mercedes counters out by biting the hand of the champion.

She goes after the leg of Toni now, grabbing an ankle lock before Storm gets to the ropes to break free. She gets to her feet and the two trade strikes before a headbutt leads to both women laying on the mat. Storm is back up first, bringing the challenger to her feet, only for Moné to roll her up for a two count.

Storm fights back but is caught with another for a near-fall, before hitting a Money Maker on the champ. Cover by Mercedes leads to an emphatic kickout by Storm. Mercedes brings the champ back to her feet, mocking her with a kiss, and getting driven down to the canvas for a two count.

Storm with a snap suplex, but the challenger locks in an armbar, before Toni gets up to send her into the corner. A Meteora misses as she then goes to the ropes, but Storm lays her out, pulling her over the back into a cutter for a two count. Mercedes fights to her feet for a backstabber on Toni, transitioning into a Statement Maker.

The champ counters into one of her own. Moné rolls through to try and escape, but this allows Toni to hit three Storm Zeros in a row. She goes for the win, but Mercedes somehow kicks out. Toni drags Mercedes to the corner, looking for a hip attack, but Mercedes catches her with an inside cradle.

She may have a hand on the rope but Storm still kicks out, only for "The CEO" to cinch in a Statement Maker. Storm struggles to break free as Moné transitions to an STF. Toni crawls to the ropes but Mercedes changes it up for a crucifix pin for a two. She hits a backstabber, and heads to the corner, only to get intercepted by a hip attack from Storm.

Storm sets Mercedes up on the turnbuckle but the challenger fights back, only to get caught with a kiss by the champ. Storm then follows up with a massive Avalanche Storm Zero. She goes for the follow-up pin attempt. 1-2-3. "Timeless" Toni Storm wins and retains her AEW Women's World Championship in the process.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's World Champion: "Timeless" Toni Storm

