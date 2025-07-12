Cope Returns Following Chaotic Tag Team Title Match, Hurt Syndicate Retain At AEW All In: Texas

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. JetSpeed vs. The Patriarchy

The video package airs to set the stage for our next match of the evening, which features the AEW World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line. The package wraps up and return inside Global Life Field, where the theme for FTR hits. Out comes Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler and Stokely Hathaway.

The trio settle in on special guest commentary as promised for this tag-team title tilt, just a couple of hours after securing their own victory earlier in the show against The Outrunners during the AEW All In: Texas 'Zero Hour' pre-show. They immediately start busting balls with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone. Taz pals around with them.

Lashley and Benjamin split the field, each going after the different pairs of opponents to force them outside the ring. We get a glimpse of MJF holding Bailey back at the barricade, allowing Lashley to go after him next. Bobby then turns his attention to Nick Wayne as Shelton attacks Speedball some more.

Cage can be seen lurking around ringside, hoping to survive as the crowd chants “we hurt people” while Bailey gets brought into the ring. Lashley lays in some offense on Speedball, but Mike breaks out of a delayed vertical suplex attempt to fight back…before Bobby drops him hard.

Cage gets up on the apron, but gets brought into the ring the hardway! Wayne saves his “father” as Bailey and Knight are back in this, sending the champs out of the ring for a dive. Nick Wayne comes in but only takes more offense from Knight for a nearfall. The momentum gets cut off as Lashley comes in, sending Kevin to the outside.

He then sends him crashing into the ring steps. Nick tries to take advantage but only gets a two count on Knight as a result. Tag made to Christian for a two count of his own. Cage poses for the crowd, showing off all that planking before Wayne offers an assist, only for Knight to take them both down and make a tag to Bailey.

Speedball hits a flurry of offense, but only gets a nearfall for his effort. Cage comes in off a tag to go after Bailey, but Shelton tags in to get Cage in an ankle lock. Kip Sabian hops onto the apron but takes a superkick, which allows Cage to escape with a tag made by Bailey.

Benjamin goes after Mike now, with Kevin trying to make a save but is sent out of the ring…allowing Shelton to hoist Speedball out of the ring with a German suplex over the top rope. Crowd pops for this as Lashley makes the tag, driving his shoulder into Bailey’s midsection before hitting a snap suplex for a two count.

The tag is made back to Benjamin now, and Shelton drops Bailey down hard a couple times before getting a near-fall. He sends Speedball to the corner for some more damage before running for a rising knee strike…only to take a kick by Bailey. Tag made to Lashley, who cuts Knight off before hoisting Bailey up, only to drop him back down for a near-fall.

Cage breaks it up but is cut off by Bailey before he can do a spear on Lashley. Knight and Wayne get a tag as they go at it, with Kevin getting the drop on Nick before hitting a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker on Cage. Wayne sneaks a two count as a result, as Benjamin makes the save. Shelton is sent to the corner by Bailey.

Shelton blocks a hurricanrana before Knight comes in for one of his own. They take Benjamin down for a near-fall. Bailey goes for a moonsault on Cage on the outside as Knight gets the drop on Benjamin for a two count, but Benjamin fights back for a German suplex on Kevin. Cage and Wayne pull him out as Wayne hits a cutter on Knight followed by Wayne’s World on Bailey.

Cage takes Knight down for a cover. MVP hops on the apron, distracting the ref long enough for Cage to only get a two count. Knight is looking for a tag but Bobby steals it after taking Bailey out. Lashley goes after Cage and Knight with shoulder tackles, before hitting a Dominator on Nick Wayne.

Cage hits a reverse DDT on Lashley, but Benjamin catches him with a wheel kick before taking a clothesline by Knight. Wayne catches him with a dragon suplex, but Kevin fights back in the corner before Bailey sets him up for a dropkick by Knight that sends him flying onto Kip and Shelton on the outside.

Just as Benjamin and Wayne get back up they take a dive from JetSpeed, as Lashley goes after Cage on the outside. Lashley gets into it with FTR before bringing Cage back into the ring. Cage goes for a Killswitch but is sent into FTR on the apron, before Lashley connects with a big spear and the cover for the victory.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: The Hurt Syndicate

Nick Wayne Turns On Christian Cage, Adam Copeland Returns To Make Save

Once the match wraps up, we quickly learn that things are far from over for this scene. First, as FTR are recovering on the outside as the Syndicate celebrate their win up the ramp, we see something unfolding back in the ring, Big Stoke and FTR look to go after Cage before Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian intervene.

Cage tells his “sons” it’s time to leave, but as he starts to exit the ring he gets pulled back in for a neck-breaker by Nick Wayne. The crowd is pretty shocked here as Nick and Kip go on the attack. Mother Wayne gets a slap in on The Patriarch, setting up for a Con-Chair-To.

Before they hit the Con-Chair-To, however, we hear the familiar sounds of, "You think you know me!" With that said, we learn that on this day, Adam Copeland sees clearly, as he makes his surprise AEW return and is fired up. The crowd and commentators are as well.

"The Rated-R Superstar" plays to the crowd, amping up the energy level in Global Life Field even further as he makes a beeline for the ring. He’s got his barbed wire board by his side as he goes after FTR first before sending Nick Wayne out of the ring and laying out Kip Sabian.

He picks up the board as he stares down Cage, but drops it down and taking the microphone instead. Cope, in a recreation of his AEW debut, flips the script and looks at Cage. He tells him, "Go f...." and stops. "Go find yourself." Not the same "Go f**k yourself" greeting he was met with Cage by for his memorable AEW debut years ago.