Oba Femi Continues His Rule After Defeating Yoshiki Inamura at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025

Match Number Four: Men’s Championship Match: Oba Femi versus Yoshiki Inamura

They lock up and go to a stalemate. They lock up and Oba with a side head lock. Oba with a shoulder tackle but Inamura bounces back to his feet. They lock up and Inamura with a wrist lock. Oba turns it into a test of strength. Inamura with shoulders but Oba does the same and he gains the advantage but Inamura bridges and gets back to an even base but Oba sends Inamura to the mat and goes for an elbow drop. Oba with a side head lock. Inamura goes for a splash but Oba catches him and Oba with a slam but Inamura gets back to his feet. Inamura gets into the sumo position and he sends Oba to the mat. Inamure with a splash into the corner and a shoulder tackle for a near fall. Inamura with an elbow drop. Inamura goes to the turnbuckles as Oba goes to the floor. Inamura goes to the apron and Oba chops Inamura.

Oba gets Inamura on his shoulders and Inamura with elbows and he gets back to his feet. Inamura sends Oba to the floor and Inamura with a shoulder tackle off the apron. Inamura sends Oba back into the ring and Inamura with a spinning slam for a near fall. Oba with a slam and he gets a near fall. Oba kicks Inamura and then he stands on Inamura's chest in front of Briggs. Oba with knees to the midsection and he drops Inamura on the top rope. Oba gets a near fall. Oba with a gut buster and he gets a near fall. Oba stretches Inamura. Inamura tries to reverse the hold and Inamura counters a belly-to-back suplex into a lateral press for a near fall. Inamura with another near fall.

Oba with a spinebuster for a near fall. Inamura blocks a suplex and Oba does the same as they go back and forth until Inamura hits a suplex. Inamura with a series of strikes to back Oba into the corner. Inamura with punches and chops. Inamura with more forearms and a rolling elbow. Inamura wtih a waist lockand he tries for a dead lift German suplex and he hits it and gets a near fall. Inamura goes up top and he sets for the frog splash but Oba moves and Inamura rolls through. Oba leap frogs Inamura and Inamura almost hits the referee. Oba with an uppercut and the referee goes down on the impact. Briggs hits Oba with the title belt and Inamura doesn't realize it happened.

Inamura stops before he can do the frog splash. Inamura with a spear. Inamura goes up top and he sets for the frog splash and he hits it but the referee is still napping. The referee recovers and he gives a chain to Inamura. Oba with a choke slam for a near fall. Oba and Inamura exchange forearms and chops. Inamura with a chop to the top of the head. Inamura with a sit out choke slam for a near fall. Josh gets on the apron and Oba knocks Josh off. Inamura iwht a rollup for a near fall. Oba with a power bomb for the three count.

Winner: Oba Femi (retains championship)

IT'S. TIME.



The #WWENXT Championship is on the line RIGHT NOW at #WWEGAB! pic.twitter.com/StAWsB1ugo , WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 12, 2025

.@noah_yoshiki and @Obaofwwe are doing WHATEVER it takes to bring home the NXT Championship! 👀 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/WJ2O2qmjxp , WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2025