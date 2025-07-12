Sol Ruca Retains Women’s North American Championship at WWE NXT Great American Bash 2025

Match Number Two: Women’s North American Championship Match: Sol Ruca versus Izzi Dame

Tatum slapped Zaria as the bell rings and the referee has to separate Zaria and Tatum. While this happens Izzi hits a sit out power bomb and the referee gets back into the ring but Sol gets her foot on the rope. Izzi with forearms and a shoulder in the corner. Izzi with a TKO. Izzi with an Irish whip and Sol with a knee followed by a missile drop kick. Izzi goes to the floor and Sol kicks Izzi from teh apron. Sol with a head scissors off the apron. Sol sends Izzi back into the ring and Sol with a running knee for a near fall. Sol with forearms and chops but Izzi with an Irish whip and a hot shot. Izzi with a double knee gut buster off the shoulders. Izzi with knees to the midsection followed by a punch. Izzi with a knee to the midsection and she gets a near fall.

Izzi with a back breaker and she pie faces Sol. Izzi with a splash and she goes for a knee but Sol with a rollup for a near fall. Izzi with a clothesline for a near fall. Izzi with a rear chin lock and her knee in Sol's back. Sol with a snap mare and a back elbow and a forearm. Izzi with a kick for a near fall. Sol blocks a kick and connects with a forearm and a series of flying forearms. Sol with an elbow into the corner. Izzi with a rollup for a near fall. Sol escapes a slam and hits a lungblower. Sol goes to the apron and she goes for a Golden Triangle and hits Izzi but both suffered from the impact. Sol with a springboard flip into a clothesline for a near fall.

Sol goes up top and Izzi pushes Sol off and hits a Codebreaker from the turnbuckles for a near fall. Izzi with a forearm and Sol fires back. We get the exchange between the two. Sol with a kick and Izzi responds with forearms and a knee. Sol with a rolling kick and she sends izzi to the turnbuckles. Sol with a kick and she goes for a springboard move but slips on the ropes. Sol with a Super X Factor and both are down. Izzi drop kicks Sol into the ropes and Sol goes to the apron and kicks Izzi. Sol goes for a springboard move but Izzi stops her and hits a choke slam. Izzi with a belly-to-back suplex into a cutter for a near fall. Izzi pulls Sol into position and Izzi goes to the turnbuckles. Sol with a super kick as Izzi comes off. Izzi with a chop to the back when Sol goes for the Sol Snatcher.

Izzi goes for a super belly-to=back into a cutter but Sol lands on her feet. Sol with a spear and Izzi gets her foot on the rope to stop the count. Tatum pulls Izzi to the floor and Zaria spears Tatum. Sol hits Sol Snatcher for the three count.