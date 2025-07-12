The Opps Survive Brutal Brawl to Retain AEW Trios Titles at All In: Texas

AEW Trios Championships

The Opps (c) vs. The Death Riders & Gabe Kidd

The commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are then shown on-camera to wrap up the final moments of the AEW All In: Texas ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show. They run down the lineup one final time as the official match graphics flash on the screen and Bush’s “Machinehead” plays in the background.

From there, the pre-show wraps up and we switch over to the start of the pay-per-view portion of AEW All In: Texas. The elaborate bad-ass cold open video package airs to get things going. Inside the venue, Excalibur welcomes us to the show and mentions Jim Ross will join them at the desk later.

The theme for The Death Riders hits and out comes Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta with their partner for this one, Gabe Kidd. They make their way to the ring through the enormous crowd and settle inside. The Opps' entrance tune hits next to bring out the defending AEW Trios Champions.

Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs make their way down to the ring. They stop and stare at the ring at the end of the long entrance ramp. They drop their titles and hit the ring, immediately starting a six-man brawl. Shibata and Castagnoli end up as the lone two in the ring, trading vicious chops for a long time.

They eventually knock each other down. They both sit up, but Shibata catches Kidd with a strike before tagging in Samoa Joe. Tag made to Wheeler Yuta as well, and we get a similar situation as Wednesday when Joe catches Yuta with a side headlock. This goes on a while, with Hobbs distracting the ref to allow the extension to continue.

Joe then sends Wheeler to the corner, and then the opposite side for an enziguri. Tag made to Hobbs, who hoists Yuta up for a delayed vertical suplex. Tag to Shibata for some kicks that take Wheeler to the mat, and a cover for a one count before Yuta kicks out. Hobbs takes him to the corner, where all three men go off on Yuta before Shibata tags in.

Wheeler manages to escape for a tag to Claudio, and then Castagnoli lays in some hard strikes on Shibata to send him to the corner. Shibata fights back. This leads to the two trading big running strikes in the corner until Shibata takes Castagnoli down for a near-fall.

Tag to Joe for some strikes and a running elbow. Gabe mouths off at Joe from the apron, distracting him long enough for Claudio to sneak attack him. He sends Joe to the outside, where Yuta and Kidd double-team him before allowing Claudio to bring him back in.

From there, we see a tag made to Yuta who does a bit of damage before tagging Claudio back in. We see Claudio clear Shibata from the opposite side. This gives Joe an opening to fight back, before Claudio goes right back at it for a chin-lock. Joe manages to fight back once more, making a tag to Hobbs who goes off on all three of the challengers.

Kidd tries to intervene but is sent away, before the Powerhouse takes down Claudio for a close two-count.. Kidd is back up but gets sent out of the ring by Hobbs, who gets caught by Claudio for a pin attempt of his own. The tag is made to Yuta as they go for a double-team.

Hobbs counters with a powerslam for a pin attempt that is broken up. Tag made to Shibata who lands a PK, but Claudio breaks that pin up at two as well. Claudio brings Hobbs to the outside for a giant swing into the barricade as Yuta fights off Shibata for a tag to Gabe, and then Kidd and Shibata go at it.

This continues until Gabe sends The Wrestler to the mat, but Shibata fights back long enough for a tag to Joe. Joe goes off on Kidd until Gabe gets a bite out of him, but this leaves him open for a powerslam. Cover by Joe but it gets broken up. Tag made to Yuta, but chaos ensues as everyone gets cleared out of the ring.

Joe hoists Yuta up and connects with his Muscle Buster finisher. He follows up with the cover and scores the pinfall victory. With the win, The Opps retain the AEW Trios Championships. After the match, The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd put a chair around the head and neck of Samoa Joe.

Claudio stomps on it. Medics rush to the ring and we spend the next few minutes watching a lifeless Joe being put on a stretcher and carried through the crowd as the commentators talk with their serious voices about what just transpired. That's how our first PPV match of the evening wraps up.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Opps