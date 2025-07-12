Major Names Backstage at AEW All In: Texas Ahead of Massive Show

AEW All In Texas is set to take over Globe Life Field in Arlington later today with one of All Elite Wrestling’s most stacked cards of the year. The event promises major championship matches and high-stakes contests, and now word is spreading that two legendary figures are present backstage.
Fightful Select has reported that both Sting and Bryan Danielson are backstage at the venue ahead of the afternoon show. There has been no confirmation that either will appear on screen, but their presence is confirmed. Danielson, who is often backstage at AEW events, is reportedly expected, while Sting's presence raises additional intrigue given his history of surprise appearances.
Whether or not they will be featured in any segments remains to be seen, but their backstage status has certainly added more speculation to an already loaded event.
Here is the full lineup for AEW All In Texas:
Texas Death Match: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defends against Hangman Adam Page
AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm defends against Mercedes Mone
AEW Unified Championship – Winner Takes All: AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. AEW International Champion Kenny Omega
AEW Tag Team Championship: Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin defend against Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey, and Christian Cage & Nick Wayne in a three-way match
Vacant TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes vs. Daniel Garcia
AEW Trios Championship: Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta & Gabe Kidd
Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match – Future World Title Shot on the line
Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match – Future World Title Shot on the line
Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland vs. The Young Bucks
Zero Hour Matches:
FTR vs. The Outrunners
Big Boom AJ, Tomohiro Ishii, Hologram & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, Lance Archer & Hechicero
Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, The Infantry & Lee Moriarty) with Anthony Ogogo vs. Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & The Von Erichs with Kevin Von Erich
