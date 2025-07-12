×
Keith Lee Confirms Absence From AEW All In: Texas Despite Fan Hopes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2025
As AEW gets ready to present All In: Texas live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, fans hoping to see a surprise return from Keith Lee will be going home disappointed. Despite speculation that the Texas native might appear in some capacity at the show, Lee has confirmed that he will not be part of today’s event.

Responding to a fan on social media whose son had been eager to see him in person, Lee offered a heartfelt message that confirmed his absence while wishing everyone a great time at AEW's biggest show of the year.

“Please tell the youngling that I must request his forgiveness as I will be absent,” Lee wrote. “However, I am hopeful you guys have an absolute blast. Enjoy yourselves! All my love and gratitude.”

Lee has not appeared on AEW programming since December 2023, when he was pulled from the Worlds End pay-per-view. He later revealed that he has been managing a serious injury since 2022, which has only worsened over time. While there is no confirmed timeline for his return, Lee mentioned last month that he is doing well in recovery.

Although Keith Lee will not be in the building, AEW All In: Texas features a major lineup, including a Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship as Jon Moxley defends against “Hangman” Adam Page.

