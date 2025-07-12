Preview for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Set for Tonight in Atlanta

WWE is back on the road tonight with a major special event from Atlanta, Georgia.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live from the State Farm Arena, broadcasting on NBC and Peacock starting at 8/7c. This special show kicks off a weekend of high-stakes matches, major rivalries, and plenty of surprises as WWE heads into the final stretch before SummerSlam.

Here is the confirmed card for tonight’s July 12, 2025 event:

LA Knight takes on Seth Rollins in a highly anticipated singles bout

Solo Sikoa defends the WWE United States Championship against Jimmy Uso

Randy Orton, accompanied by Jelly Roll, faces Drew McIntyre, who will have Logan Paul in his corner

Gunther puts the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

