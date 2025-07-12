×
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2025
Preview for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Set for Tonight in Atlanta

WWE is back on the road tonight with a major special event from Atlanta, Georgia.

Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live from the State Farm Arena, broadcasting on NBC and Peacock starting at 8/7c. This special show kicks off a weekend of high-stakes matches, major rivalries, and plenty of surprises as WWE heads into the final stretch before SummerSlam.

Here is the confirmed card for tonight’s July 12, 2025 event:

  • LA Knight takes on Seth Rollins in a highly anticipated singles bout

  • Solo Sikoa defends the WWE United States Championship against Jimmy Uso

  • Randy Orton, accompanied by Jelly Roll, faces Drew McIntyre, who will have Logan Paul in his corner

  • Gunther puts the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg

