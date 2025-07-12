WWE NXT: Great American Bash 2025 Preview for Live Broadcast Today from Atlanta, Georgia

WWE NXT returned live this afternoon with a special event from the heart of Atlanta, Georgia.

NXT: The Great American Bash took place at the iconic Center Stage venue, launching a packed weekend of wrestling action that includes multiple marquee shows over the next two days. With championships on the line and cross-promotion intrigue, this installment delivered a blend of NXT intensity and special attractions.

Here is the advertised lineup for the July 12, 2025 edition of NXT: The Great American Bash:

Je’Von Evans takes on rising powerhouse Jasper Troy

Oba Femi defends the NXT Championship against Yoshiki Inamura

Blake Monroe & Jordynne Grace face Fatal Influence in tag team action

Sol Ruca puts the North American Women’s Title on the line against Izzi Dame

Ethan Page defends the North American Title in a Falls Count Anywhere match against Ricky Saints

Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana take part in a TNA Slammiversary contract signing segment

