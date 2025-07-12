×
WWE NXT: Great American Bash 2025 Preview for Live Broadcast Today from Atlanta, Georgia

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2025
WWE NXT returned live this afternoon with a special event from the heart of Atlanta, Georgia.

NXT: The Great American Bash took place at the iconic Center Stage venue, launching a packed weekend of wrestling action that includes multiple marquee shows over the next two days. With championships on the line and cross-promotion intrigue, this installment delivered a blend of NXT intensity and special attractions.

Here is the advertised lineup for the July 12, 2025 edition of NXT: The Great American Bash:

  • Je’Von Evans takes on rising powerhouse Jasper Troy

  • Oba Femi defends the NXT Championship against Yoshiki Inamura

  • Blake Monroe & Jordynne Grace face Fatal Influence in tag team action

  • Sol Ruca puts the North American Women’s Title on the line against Izzi Dame

  • Ethan Page defends the North American Title in a Falls Count Anywhere match against Ricky Saints

  • Trick Williams, Joe Hendry, and Mike Santana take part in a TNA Slammiversary contract signing segment

