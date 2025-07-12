×
Former WWE NXT Star Kevin Nikel Fatally Shot In Arkansas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 12, 2025
Former WWE NXT Star Kevin Nikel Fatally Shot In Arkansas

A former WWE talent has tragically passed away following a fatal shooting incident on Friday.

Kevin Nikel, who wrestled in NXT under the name Knuckles Madsen, died after being shot shortly after midnight in east Rogers, Arkansas. According to Lt. Shannon Jenkins of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Nikel was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. As of now, authorities have not provided any further details regarding the circumstances of the incident, as reported by ABC 4029 News.

Nikel was active in WWE’s NXT brand between 2012 and 2013 and shared the ring with notable names such as Rusev and Bo Dallas. After his time in WWE, he continued to compete on the independent wrestling scene under the name Ivan Warsaw.

Several wrestling promotions, including Dog Pound Wrestling, TSW, and NWA Texas, issued a joint tribute statement in the wake of Nikel’s passing. They honored his contributions to the business and extended condolences to those close to him.

“NWA Texas is saddened to learn of the passing of Kevin Nikel, professionally known as Ivan Warsaw & Knuckles Madsen. His contributions to Professional Wrestling will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time. Rest in Peace.”

We at WNS send our sincerest condolences to Kevin Nikel’s family, friends, and all who knew him.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DoggPoundChampionshipWrestling (@dpchampionshipwrestling)

