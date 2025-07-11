Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Resurfaces in TNA Wrestling Vignette Ahead of Slammiversary

A surprise teaser aired during the July 10th edition of TNA Impact, stirring up speculation ahead of this weekend’s Slammiversary event. Former WWE star Enzo Amore, now going by Real1, made an unexpected appearance via vignette and hinted that he might show up at Slammiversary in New York City. Representing the “Fourth Rope Wrestling” promotion, Enzo made several bold statements and even referenced his infamous "invasion" of the ROH G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden in 2019.

In his signature style, Enzo delivered the following promo:

“Everybody knows that I am a certified G and a bonafide stud, and you can’t teach that. Bada boom, fliest champ in the room. How you doing? I’m not seven feet tall. I know. I’m not seven feet tall, but you know that I ball. When I started balling, I was young. You remember, it was fun. I want all the smoke. Zero dimes.

Well, what do we got over here? Forbidden door? Am I not supposed to go in there? What I got to do? I got to buy a ticket, wear a wig, sit in the front row, trend number one in the world. What I got to do? Honestly, what if I got a guy on the inside? I always got a guy. I got a G in every borough. I’m 5G, well connected.

It’s no different than MSG for me. Remember, you’re in my backyard because I’ll remind you, when Sinatra sang, New York, New York, he wasn’t in New York. He was looking at it, and you’re supposed to check in. Here’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to give you about a week. Get in touch with my people. You’re in my backyard. And remember what happened at MSG, okay? I would have recommend not checking in. You should check in. All right? Check in!”