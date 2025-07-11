Final Match Card Confirmed For Tonight’s ROH Supercard Of Honor

A new trios match has been confirmed for tonight’s Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor, adding more firepower to an already stacked card. The event, which will stream live on Honor Club, promises high-stakes action as two of ROH’s most chaotic factions collide in six-man tag team action.

Bandido is set to headline the show by defending the ROH World Championship against AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita. Since dethroning Claudio Castagnoli at Final Battle in December, Bandido has remained unbeaten in title matches for over 200 days, fending off challengers from across the wrestling world.

The newly announced match will see Dark Order members Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Evil Uno face off against the rising trio of Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, and Preston Vance, known collectively as The Frat House. This brings the final match count to seven for what is shaping up to be one of ROH’s biggest nights of the year.

Updated Supercard of Honor Lineup: