FTR & Patriarchy Team Up for Collision’s Go-Home Show Ahead of AEW All In

AEW has added another matchup to the card for this Thursday’s live edition of Collision, which serves as the final stop before Saturday’s All In pay-per-view.

A major eight-man tag team bout will take place on the July 10 episode, featuring the teams of FTR and The Patriarchy going up against JetSpeed and The Outrunners. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will join forces with Christian Cage and Nick Wayne to face Kevin Knight, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum.

This encounter offers a preview of Saturday’s AEW Tag Team Championship match at All In, where Knight and Bailey of JetSpeed, along with Cage and Wayne, will challenge Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate in a triple threat tag title bout.

Also set for Thursday’s Collision is a singles match between Mistico and The Beast Mortos.

Confirmed Lineup for AEW Collision – Thursday, July 10:

Mistico vs. The Beast Mortos

FTR & The Patriarchy vs. JetSpeed & The Outrunners

