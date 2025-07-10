Three More Stars Confirmed for AEW All In’s Men’s Casino Gauntlet

AEW added three more names to the growing lineup for the men’s Casino Gauntlet match set for this Saturday’s All In pay-per-view in Arlington, Texas. Although the match could end before everyone enters, Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite confirmed that reigning ROH World Champion Bandido, Ricochet, and Brody King will all be taking part.

Their confirmations came during in-ring action and backstage segments throughout the show. They now join Mark Briscoe, who will be the first entrant, MJF, who enters second, and Mistico as official participants.

The Gauntlet will be contested under sudden death rules, with the match ending after the first pinfall or submission. The winner will earn a guaranteed AEW World Championship shot at the time and place of their choosing.

AEW All In Texas – Saturday, July 12 – Arlington, Texas