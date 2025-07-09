Hulk Hogan’s New Wrestling League Set for August 30 Debut

Real American Freestyle is preparing to make its mark in the world of wrestling, and its debut show is bringing serious star power both in and out of the ring.

WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff are teaming up once again, this time to launch Real American Freestyle, an unscripted freestyle wrestling league that is set to hold its first event, RAF01, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland on August 30.

A press release has now revealed the first wave of matches confirmed for the debut card:

Bo Nickal vs. Jacob Cardenas

Yianni Diakomihalis vs. Bajrang Punia

Darrion Caldwell vs. Real Woods

Austin Gomez vs. Lance Palmer

Kennedy Blades vs. Alejandra Rivera

Sarah Hildebrandt vs. Zeltzin Hernandez

Additional bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, including one described as a “featured, main card bout.”

RAF’s Chief Operating Officer Izzy Martinez commented on the upcoming event, saying, “We set out to make history with Real American Freestyle and with these matches, we’re doing just that. We’ve got the best wrestlers, the best promoters, the best storytellers, the best production, and the best team, and we’re going to give audiences the thrill of a lifetime on August 30 with RAF01.”

Bo Nickal, a standout name in MMA, was among the first major signings for Real American Freestyle and is now confirmed to compete on the inaugural card. Nickal, who hails from State College, Pennsylvania, remained undefeated in his MMA career until last year and expressed his enthusiasm for returning to the mat. “It is time to trade in the gloves for a singlet and wrestling shoes,” he previously stated.

The league is being led by some very familiar faces. Hulk Hogan will serve as Commissioner, while former WCW President Eric Bischoff has stepped into the role of Chief Media Officer. Former MMA champion and broadcaster Chael Sonnen will provide commentary for the live event, rounding out a team that blends entertainment with elite athleticism.